Anthos Therapeutics Appoints Drew Young as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Patient Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Drew Young as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Patient Experience. Mr. Young is joining Anthos at a very exciting time in the company's young history, bringing over 25 years of commercial and general management leadership experience gained in multiple therapeutic areas to an already highly accomplished management team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Drew to the executive team at Anthos Therapeutics," said John Glasspool, Anthos Therapeutics' Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors. "With two pivotal Phase 3 trials in Cancer Associated Thrombosis (CAT), and a large Phase 2b study in Atrial Fibrillation (AF), all now at various stages of enrollment, now is the right time to begin building our go-to-market plan while further strengthening our patient-focused mission. Drew has extensive experience across numerous specialty therapeutic areas and a long history of launching products in numerous countries, including those for cardiovascular metabolic diseases, which will be very valuable as Anthos enters its next phase of growth."

Mr. Young shared "With the abelacimab Phase 3 clinical trial program already enrolling patients, Anthos Therapeutics is quickly becoming a leading company in the anticoagulation space. Although important advancements have been made in anticoagulation therapy over the years, a significant unmet need remains due to the risk and fear of bleeding. Once further validated, abelacimab may offer the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in treatment by inhibiting thrombosis without impairing hemostasis. I look forward to lending my experience to the exceptional team at Anthos who are working hard to make this potential new scientific advance a reality for patients in need."

Mr. Young has spent the last two-plus decades in roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, primarily in senior roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb and EMD Serono / Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Mr. Young graduated from McGill University in Montreal, Canada with a degree in Economics, where he was also a recipient of the Scarlet Key Award for outstanding student leadership.

About Anthos Therapeutics

Anthos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of genetically and pharmacologically validated innovative therapies to advance care for people living with cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) diseases. Anthos Therapeutics aims to combine the agility of a biotech with the rigor of a large pharmaceutical company. Anthos Therapeutics was launched by Blackstone Life Sciences in 2019.

For more information visit the website at https://www.anthostherapeutics.com/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Anthos_Tx, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthos-therapeutics/.

About Abelacimab

Abelacimab is a novel, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to induce effective hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation through Factor XI inhibition. Abelacimab targets the active domain of Factor XI, demonstrating dual inhibitory activity against both Factor XI and its activated form, Factor XIa. Abelacimab can be administered intravenously (IV) to achieve rapid inhibition of Factor XI activity and then used subcutaneously (SC) monthly to maintain nearly complete inhibition in a chronic setting. In a PK/PD study, abelacimab administered IV provided profound suppression of Factor XI within one hour after the start of therapy and maintained near maximal inhibition for up to 30 days. 1,2 In a Phase 2 study whose results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, a single intravenous dose of abelacimab after knee surgery reduced the rate of venous thromboembolism by 80%, measured 10 days after surgery, compared to enoxaparin.1 Factor XI inhibition offers the promise of hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation for the prevention and treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic events.3 Abelacimab is an investigational agent and has not been approved for any indication.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the initiation, and timing, of future clinical trials and its research and development. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "become", "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Media Contacts: Russo Partners LLC

Tony Russo, PhD (212) 845-4251 / tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com

Olipriya Das, PhD (646) 942-5588 / olipriya.das@russopartnersllc.com

