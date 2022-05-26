CBS PRESENTS "SUMMER OF GHOSTS," AN IMMERSIVE CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING THE SPIRITED TITLE CHARACTERS AND LIVING LEADS OF THE CBS ORIGINAL SERIES "GHOSTS"

Present and Future Fans of the #1 New Comedy Series Can Engage in "To Die For" Multi-City In-Person Activations and Unique Web3 Metaverse Experiences Leading Into the Series' Sophomore Season This Fall

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS presents "Summer of GHOSTS," an immersive campaign honoring the "recently departed" first season of the CBS Original series GHOSTS and its upcoming sophomore season this fall. Throughout the summer, multi-city, in-person events and unique Web3 metaverse experiences will celebrate the spirited title characters and living leads of TV's #1 new comedy.

Summer of GHOSTS (PRNewswire)

Each character will be honored with a distinctive "to die for" activation, bringing their individual worlds and stories into the here and now with a variety of in-person events, stunts and experiences. Fans will explore the lives (and afterlives) of the spirits, including Flower, a hippie from the '60s; Hetty, a Victorian society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron; Alberta, the saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; Isaac, the 18th-century forgotten Founding Father; Sasappis, a sarcastic native from the 16th century; Pete, the upbeat '80s scout troop leader; Thorfinn, a Viking warrior from 1009; and Trevor, the slick, pantsless-for-eternity '90s finance bro. Also to be feted are Samantha and Jay, the present-day married "livings" who recently inherited Woodstone Mansion, the country estate inhabited by the spirits whom Samantha has the ability to see and hear. Adding to the intrigue, each activation will feature a limited-edition collectible character NFT, as well as gift cards for a month-long subscription to Paramount+ where viewers can watch GHOSTS' first season on demand.

As of mid-summer, fans from anywhere can also bridge dimensions between the living and the dead by virtually accessing the haunted grounds of Woodstone Mansion in a unique and easy-to-navigate Web3 GHOSTS experience. The metaverse will feature an additional release of the 10 character-specific exclusive collectible NFTs. Collecting all 10 will enable fans to unlock distinct experiences in the metaverse mansion, which will showcase the series' set in remarkable detail. The interactive experience will feature games and surprises as people explore the assorted rooms and grounds.

"It's exciting for us to bring our CBS Original comedy GHOSTS to life in ways that celebrate the characters of the show in creative, authentic and fun ways, all summer long," said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer of CBS. "We hope that fans of the series, as well as anyone who has never seen GHOSTS, will enjoy the experiences we've created and see why it's become the most popular new comedy on television."

The campaign sprang to life in a moment of surprise and delight during Paramount's Upfront Presentation at Carnegie Hall, as members of the series' cast performed a comical musical number in character, now available on more than 150 music streaming services worldwide (including Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora) as "GHOSTS: The Musical."

Next up for the activations in honor of each character are:

Flower's Flowers – A flowery Los Angeles experience in June honoring the '60s bohemian spirit, Flower.

Hetty-quette: a Book of Etiquette – A launch party for Hetty's book of social "Hetty-quette," even if her advice is a little dated!

The Alberta Haynes Museum – The storied Alberta Haynes Museum, coming to life with an exclusive pop-up experience in Alberta's hometown of Altoona, Pa. For fans who can't make the trip in person, a tour on the GHOSTS social channels will showcase the artifacts, memorabilia and GHOSTS "Easter eggs."

Sass's Ghost Stories – An evening storytelling performance in New York City to celebrate Sasappis' storytelling roots.

Pete's Friend Zone – Pete's Pinecone Trooper-themed "Friend Zone" in San Diego , which will have a campsite feel, complete with A-frame-inspired tents for shade, activation stations and campsite snacks.

Thorfinn's Viking Feast – A Viking lunch for Thorfinn, providing select fans with a Nordic-inspired dining experience at sea.

Isaac's Victory – Isaac finally one-ups Alexander Hamilton when he's featured on an (wait for it … ) $11 bill!

Trevor's Hamptons Party – The exclusive "Forever Trevor" '90s-themed Hamptons bash to give Trevor the party of his dreams.

Sam & Jay's Woodstone Premiere – The world premiere screening event to kick off season two.

Fans can follow @GhostsCBS on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for upcoming specifics on the campaign, and use #SummerOfGhosts to join in the fun.

Season two of the critically acclaimed #1 new comedy/series and breakout hit GHOSTS will premiere in its new time slot at 8:30 PM on Thursdays on CBS this fall, with repeats airing throughout the summer. The entire first season is available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty) and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

