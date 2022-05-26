Cincinnati Area Investor acquires Medical Equipment Company

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc. today announced the acquisition of Super Optical Company by local investor Andy Hawes, who assumes the title of Chief Executive Officer. Capital Tactics guided negotiation of the transaction elements, including financing and deal structures, and performed due diligence to consummate the transaction.

Incoming CEO Hawes stated, "Super Optical has a long history of profitability, and this acquisition positions us to expand our customer base, and provide enhanced support to our domestic and international customers. We appreciate the expert advice provided by the team at Capital Tactics throughout all phases of this transaction."

Dino Lucarelli, Managing Director of Capital Tactics, said "Mission accomplished. Opening doors for new business owners is rewarding. With Andy at the helm, Super Optical's future is secure, with a broader vision for expansion."

About Super Optical

Founded in 1923, Super Optical is an industry leader for in-office modified eyeglass lens surfacing. Super Optical provides premium quality, value-priced products for independent optical companies, to domestic and international customers.

About Andy Hawes

Andy Hawes comes to Lyric with a broad industrial background including engineering and management of complex electromechanical and software systems. Andy anticipates a new growth phase for the company, encompassing continued development of a network of third-party sales representatives to serve their respective regions faster, with a more personal experience than previously possible.

About Capital Tactics Inc.

Capital Tactics provides buy-side and sell-side transaction advisory services to middle market businesses, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs in the midwest US. The company possesses decades of experience in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Raising, and Financial Management. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA.

For more information contact Dino Lucarelli, at (859) 250-4140, or Dino@Captacs.com or Lisa Benzinger, Senior Advisor at (859) 866-5453 or Lisa@Captacs.com.

