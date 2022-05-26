E2 MOBILITY ENLISTS COX AUTOMOTIVE MOBILITY FOR FLEET SERVICES AND LOGISTICS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E2 Mobility, Inc. (E2) has announced that Cox Automotive Mobility will provide logistics and business solutions for the planned launch of its next-generation smart mobility fleet.

E2 Mobility will utilize Cox Automotive Mobility's suite of digital and physical fleet solutions, including the company's comprehensive service-management solution, fleet platform and vehicle connectivity solutions combined with its integrated marketplace of the leading commercial and independent repair shops and mobile maintenance service providers to maximize uptime for its vehicles. As technology advances and Cox Automotive Mobility develops new services, such as EV battery lifecycle management solutions, E2 Mobility expects this collaboration to keep their fleet operating at the highest level of competitiveness in the smart mobility market.

E2 aims to dramatically improve the economics of mobility services by lowering vehicle costs-per-mile for operators, while simultaneously increasing revenue potential by providing access to a digital platform connected to the smart mobility ecosystem.

"The services provided by Cox Automotive Mobility align well with our vision to create the future of smart mobility by reducing operators' costs and optimizing the lifecycle of our vehicles," said Theodoros Papaspyridis, CEO and Founder of E2 Mobility.

The vision of E2 started more than a decade ago with the innovations of Edison2, which won the mainstream competition of the 2010 Progressive Insurance Automotive X Prize thanks to an ultra-efficient vehicle design and patented in-wheel suspension system.

The team that became E2 set out to solve the problem of economic sustainability for shared mobility by merging the smart mobility concept with a purpose-built electric vehicle to do the job. The result is the E2 Flex, a Smart Mobility Vehicle (SMV) that delivers at least a 50% reduction in energy needs, and with integrated technology to optimize the operators' access to revenue-generating opportunities.

"As the needs of a smart mobility future come into focus, having Cox Automotive as part of our strategy puts E2 in a position to make a serious impact," said Papaspyridis.

"We look forward to working with E2 Mobility to enhance the flow, health, and lifecycle of its vehicles through our digital-first suite of fleet solutions," said Alex Fraser, AVP of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility.

E2 will build its SMV with globally renowned partners, including partnerships for platform licensing, prototype development, and application design, with projections to deploy a fleet of around 1 million SMVs in the United States by 2030.

About E2 Mobility

E2 Mobility, Inc., was founded by Theodoros Papaspyridis to provide a solution for the new era of smart mobility, leveraging his decades of experience in the international automotive industry to deliver the innovations made possible by the ultra-efficient design of the X Prize-winning Edison2 Very Light Car. Its purpose-built smart mobility vehicle for the movement of passengers and cargo helps operators to increase profits. The integrated software platform with its mobile app connects MaaS operators to diverse revenue opportunities. E2 aims to be an all-inclusive smart mobility solutions company by providing an E2 ecosystem and selling mobility by the mile.

For more information, visit www.e2mobility.us

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader(r), Dealer.com(r), Dealertrack(r), Kelley Blue Book(r), Manheim(r), NextGear Capital(r), VinSolutions(r), vAuto(r) and Xtime(r), are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

