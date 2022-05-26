HELLO AVELO! Avelo Airlines Begins New Nonstop Service from Chicago Midway to Southern Connecticut

Introductory fares between MDW and New Haven start at $89

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today begins serving the Windy City with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). The flight offers Chicago a more convenient and affordable gateway to the New England and New York regions.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Introductory one-way fares between MDW and Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $89* are available at AveloAir.com .

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Chicago — it's officially time to say hello to Avelo! Getting from the Windy City to Southern Connecticut is now easier and more affordable than ever. We're excited to connect these two pizza capitals, allowing for long getaways to the New York and New England areas for a quick trip with friends and family to enjoy a slice."

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning May 26, 2022. This new route will typically operate four days per week. Flight days and times below:



Route Departs Arrives Effective May 26: Monday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday MDW-HVN 7:05 p.m. 10:05 p.m.

HVN-MDW 4:55 p.m. 6:25 p.m.

"On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the entire Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), I am thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines for inaugural service at Midway International Airport," said City of Chicago Commissioner of Aviation Jamie L. Rhee. "Travelers now have new options for affordable travel between New England at Tweed New Haven Airport and the "Windy City," voted Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler for the fifth year in a row."

Tweed-New Haven Airport – The New Haven Way to Connecticut

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "The addition of flights to Chicago is yet another important milestone in the overwhelming success story that is our partnership with Avelo. Starting this week, we now serve thirteen destinations and are offering service to major business hubs for the first time since the 1990s. The future is bright here at HVN and if you haven't flown with us yet, come see what all the hype is about!"

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 NG mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in our Avelo "One Crew" value that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

Chicago Midway International Airport

Christine Carrino

Christine.Carrino@cityofchicago.org

*One-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The introductory fares must be booked by June 3, 2022. The introductory one-way fares starting at $89 are only available on Avelo flights between MDW and HVN between now and November 7, 2022. Blackout dates will apply. The introductory fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines