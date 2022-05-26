Lowe's Guardian Angel: A Place for Caregiver Career Advancement

A spotlight on one leader's advancement from entry level to management and beyond… in less than 1 year.

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Guardian Angel (LGA), the premier care provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Southeast, prides themselves on establishing and supporting career advancement for their employees.

Aba Hayford LGA residential manager (PRNewswire)

One case example is Ms. Aba Hayford. She lived in Michigan and was looking to move to Atlanta. She received 3 Atlanta-based job offers. Aba states, "I ultimately selected LGA because I loved what they stood for, everyone I encountered was so friendly and supporting, it was a black and veteran-owned business, and I felt I could learn a lot to develop myself professionally."

Aba accepted the Direct Support Professional (DSP) entry level role in December. LGA helped Aba transition from out of state, even assisting her with finding housing.

During New Hire Orientation, the LGA Team saw leadership potential in Aba and offered her a new position of "Shift Leader", a step up from the DSP role. However, she didn't accept it immediately as she wanted time to get grounded in the company, the care needs of their patients, and her co-workers.

After 4 months as an LGA DSP, Aba was re-approached about promotion and then accepted the very first LGA Shift Leader position. LGA Vice-President Elaina Ford shares, "It's an absolute joy to promote from within at LGA! When we see someone with strong functional talent and leadership promise, who embraces our 'LGA Way', we don't hesitate to identify opportunities for advancement."

Aba's LGA journey did not stop there. By that September, Aba was promoted again to Residential Manager!

Fast forward nearly a year in the Residential Manager position and now Aba has set out for her next step in the LGA journey. While maintaining her full-time LGA role and support of the LGA Leadership Team, Aba has enrolled in a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program with the goal of ultimately attaining her RN, BSN.

Aba says, "LGA puts me in a position to grow. While challenging me, I am being taught and encouraged to excel. I'm learning a lot about care management, entrepreneurship, and business acumen and all the ways I can use it in my future, regardless of what path I take. LGA is family! They are mentors, leaders, and just amazing people. I had never worked for a company that is actually family-oriented, until coming to LGA. I know that whatever the future holds for me, LGA will always be my family."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Lowe's Guardian Angel is the premier care provider in the Southeast with a mission to help people with disabilities live their best lives through compassionate, competent care.

