Midea Residential Air Conditioning Introduces Highly Compatible, Easy-to-Install Inverter Heat Pump System in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the most recent BSRIA report, over 45 percent of central HVAC systems have been in use for more than 10 years and 87 percent of consumer needs are for home HVAC upgrade or replacement, representing a huge market opportunity for today's HVAC industry. However, suppliers and contractors will not be able to rely on the same products they have used in the past as an increasing focus on decarbonization, electrification and energy efficiency standards in 2023 and beyond are driving the industry to transform to meet more environmental future.

Midea, the world's largest producer of major appliances, launched the new Midea EVOX central inverter heat pump system because HVAC service providers need flexible and advanced product solutions that can address their need to supply an upgraded experience in homes and meet the evolving SEER standards – all without adding excessive cost burden to consumers.

"The Midea EVOX System is one of the most compatible inverter technology products in the industry today for single or multi-zone applications and despite having some of the highest energy ratings, is very competitively priced – making it easier for suppliers and contractors to stock, sell and install a superior HVAC option," said David Rames, Senior Product Manager, Midea America.

ONE OF THE MOST COMPATIBLE SYSTEMS ON THE MARKET TODAY

Designed in close collaboration with U.S. HVAC contractors, the EVOX system is a game changer thanks to its unprecedented flexibility, providing versatile solutions to solve many of the most pressing barriers for contractors and consumers including the ability to mix and match with existing equipment (even non-communicating), and with a full lineup of ducted and ductless compatible split units, offers suppliers and installers with the options they need to adapt to most installation conditions and customer expectations.

Midea's industry first BI-COM technology enables the EVOX Inverter Heat Pump System to work with the EVOX communicating wall control or with existing 24V thermostats or smart/learning controls such as Nest and Ecobee. As a result, the EVOX System can be installed as a complete set or added in components to existing HVAC systems, without changing current duct design, refrigerant lines or communication wires. Either way, the system can function effectively as a communicating inverter combination.

High compatibility provides suppliers and contractors with flexible and attractive options for homeowners in terms of upgrades and budgets, including installing a full EVOX system or pairing EVOX components with existing air handlers or heat pumps. Most Midea EVOX products, including air handlers and ducted and ductless splits, can be used in single or multizone applications, reducing warehouse complexity and supply challenges and flexible sales plans help maximize revenue potential.

AFFORDABLE HIGH SEER SOLUTIONS FOR THE MAINSTREAM MARKET

While most inverter AC products on the market in the U.S. focus on only the highest SEER ratings and highest price point, Midea EVOX provides contractors and suppliers with an inverter product lineup that ranges from 18-20 SEER with more affordable pricing that makes it much more attractive for a much larger number of homeowners. Few residential market high performance heat pump products today can match the expansive system capacity, superior heating performance and high energy efficiency of EVOX cold climate heat pumps, and certainly not at the more affordable price point.

30% ANNUAL ENERGY BILL SAVINGS AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY REBATE ELIGIBLE

Available in a wide capacity range from 1.5 - 5 tons, all EVOX cold climate heat pumps are capable of 100 percent heating output at -4 degree Fahrenheit. This guarantees the EVOX heat pump can fit almost any housing size and can operate optimally in virtually every climate condition in North America.

What truly distinguishes EVOX is the system's outstanding performance in COP, HSPF and EER2 ratings, making most EVOX cold climate heat pumps Energy Star qualified products and helping consumers enjoy environmentally-conscious and energy-efficient heating and cooling while saving money. In fact, AHRI estimated that this highly efficient heating and cooling system can significantly lower consumer's annual energy bill up to 30% compared to a conventional system without sacrificing comfort.

"An added benefit and selling point for EVOX is the U.S. Government's push for advanced, green-source systems which is encouraging consumers to change to highly efficient heat pumps with very attractive consumer rebates and incentives – which many of our products are eligible for," added Rames.

