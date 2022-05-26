Neuvivo Closes on Additional Funding Round for NP001 Development

Company Adds Bruce A. Kaufman to New Chief Financial Officer Role

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo, a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new ALS treatment, today announced that it has closed on an additional round of financing led by an international investment group. The Bay Area-based company is currently in regulatory discussions with the FDA around its lead candidate, NP001 for ALS.

Stopping ALS Progression- Transforming inflammatory macrophages to stop the progression of motor neuron disease (PRNewsfoto/Neuvivo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to have competed this next round of financing as we move ahead with development of a much needed, effective treatment for this devastating disease," said Ari Azhir, PhD, Founder and CEO, Neuvivo. "We are also announcing the addition of Bruce A. Kaufman, a seasoned financial executive, as our new Chief Financial Officer. Bruce's experience and knowhow will be critical in helping Nuevivo achieve its goals."

Mr. Kaufman has over 25 years of experience in financial services most recently as Co-Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Investment banking at Young America Capital, a boutique investment bank. Previously he held positions at Compass Advisers, Loeb Partners, Lehman Brothers, Rothschild Venture Capital, and Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers). He has had a critical role in raising over $2 billion in public and private transactions and has extensive experience in M&A and restructuring transactions.

He previously served on the Board of York Research Corp (an alternative energy developer) and Winfield Capital (a publicly traded SBIC). Mr. Kaufman received BS degree in Economics and Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from Columbia University School of Business.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team at Neuvivo," said Mr.Kaufman. "As with everyone at the company, I'm focused on using my skills and resources to making a contribution to Neuvivo's goal of successfully delivering an improved ALS treatment to patients as soon as possible."

About Neuvivo: Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formed by industry leaders and scientists, committed to improving the prognosis for patients diagnosed with ALS and a range of diseases for which few current treatment options exist. For more information please visit: www.Neuvivo.com.

