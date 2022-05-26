Strata Oncology Expands Strata PATH Trial with Two New Partners

Trial will evaluate multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced that two new health system partners have joined the Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH™) trial. The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will join Ohio-based Kettering Health Cancer Center in bringing this innovative trial to both early-stage and late-stage patients with cancer.

Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated, including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

"The Strata PATH trial leverages our novel quantitative RNA and multivariate algorithms to optimize and expand the use of cancer medicines across therapeutic classes," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "We welcome the addition of our new partners and look forward to working with our ever-growing network of researchers to give each patient their optimal biomarker-matched therapy as early as possible."

Patients interested in learning more about the Strata PATH trial can visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the Strata PATH Trial identifier: NCT05097599.

About Strata PATH

The Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH) trial, is a 700-patient prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Strata PATH will enroll patients with advanced cancer, as well as patients with early-stage cancer who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. All therapies being evaluated in Strata PATH are FDA-approved in oncology with demonstrated safety profiles in the advanced setting. Enrollment for multiple arms in Stata PATH is based on novel algorithms Strata Oncology developed using its clinical molecular database comprising DNA mutation profiles and quantitative RNA expression data, as well as detailed treatment history and outcome data, from tens of thousands of patients. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated in Strata PATH including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and large-scale clinical trials to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

