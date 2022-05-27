China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 kicked off in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26, China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online in Guiyang, according to China International Big Data Industry Expo Organizing Committee.

China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened in Guiyang. (PRNewswire)

With the annual theme of "Seize New Opportunities, Share Digital Value", the one-day expo continued to adhere to the concept of "global vision, national height, industry perspective, enterprise position", and held online activities including forums on various topics, expo releases, etc.

