SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Abbott Laboratories - ABT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABT).

The investigation concerns whether Abbott and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 25, 2022, Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), testified to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives in connection with the ongoing baby-formula shortage affecting the U.S. As reported by The New York Times in an article entitled "F.D.A. Chief Details 'Shocking' Conditions at Baby Formula Plant", Dr. Califf "detailed 'egregiously unsanitary' conditions" at the Abbott plant in Michigan that was shut down in February, precipitating the shortage crisis. Dr. Califf testified that "'the inspection results were shocking'" and that "'[w]e had no confidence in integrity of the quality program at the facility[.]'"

