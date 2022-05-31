Greenfire Bio to update progress on Phase 1 Clinical Trial for SIK2/SIK3 inhibitor, GRN-300, in ovarian cancer at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2022

FRISCO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfire Bio, LLC announced today that its subsidiary, Green3Bio, and its collaborators at MD Anderson Cancer Center will present an update on the ongoing first-in-human clinical trial of GRN-300 at the upcoming ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting. GRN-300 is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable novel small molecule inhibitor of the Salt Inducible Kinases 2 and 3 (SIK2/SIK3) that is highly expressed in ovarian cancer and has been identified to play a pivotal role in several other cancers. The transition of this emerging biologic pathway and a novel agent into the clinic marks a successful step in the progress of the GRN-300 program. The goal of the clinical study is to determine the recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D), safety/tolerability and the tumor response of GRN-300 as a monotherapy or in combination with paclitaxel in subjects with ovarian cancer.

This study is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04711161.

Format: Poster Presentation

Abstract number: TPS5616

Session: Poster Session/Gynecologic Cancer

Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Presenter: Siqing Fu, PhD, MD (Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center)

Title: GRN300–001: Phase 1/1b evaluation of the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of GRN-300, a salt-inducible kinase inhibitor, alone and in combination with paclitaxel, in recurrent ovarian, primary peritoneal, and fallopian tube cancers

About Ovarian Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. They estimate that in 2022 there will be about 19,880 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed in the United States and that about 12,810 will die of the disease. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there were about 313,000 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect at an early, more treatable stage; therefore, the current lack of salvage treatment for women, who experience a recurrence, results in a 5-year survival rate of less than 30%.

About GRN-300

GRN-300 (previously ARN3261) is an orally bioavailable first-in-class novel, small molecule, dual inhibitor of the salt-inducible kinases 2 and 3 (SIK2, SIK3). This agent has the potential to overcome chemoresistance based on its mechanism of action (MOA) and synergistic effects with standard of care including chemotherapy, PARP inhibitors, and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). SIK2 is overexpressed in 30% of ovarian cancer specimens suggesting a multifunctional role of SIK2/3 in tumorigenesis. SIK2 and SIK3 are known to play an oncogenic role in other tumor types, including prostate cancer, breast cancer, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and melanoma. Higher levels of expression of SIK2 have been shown to be significantly correlated with poor progression-free survival in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancers. GRN-300 attenuated tumor growth in several preclinical xenograft ovarian cancer models as a single agent and in combination with paclitaxel. The compound completed the first dose escalation groups without DLT, and preliminary PK analysis indicate dose proportionality.

About Greenfire Bio

Greenfire Bio, LLC is led by a team of experienced biopharma executives, building a diversified portfolio of oncology products through in-licensing, acquisition, partnering and advancing them through clinical proof of concept.

