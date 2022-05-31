TEAMSTERS RALLY IN THE VALLEY FOR AAA WORKERS

Workers and Allies Protest Planned Layoffs, Attack on Organizing Rights

STOCKTON, Calif. , May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30 AM PST, AAA Insurance Sales Agents and their allies in will rally outside of the company's Stockton, Calif. branch to protest the planned closure of the facility.

The workers recently voted to affiliate with the Teamsters and are in the midst of negotiating their first collective bargaining agreement. The branch is the fourth most profitable out of 70, indicating that the decision to shutter it is a clear retaliatory action. Furthermore, none of the affected workers have been offered jobs elsewhere, in a clear break from past practice on behalf of AAA.

What: AAA Rally to Protect Our Jobs When: Tuesday, May 31 at 10:30 AM PST Where: 10916 Trinity Parkway, Stockton, CA 95219 Speakers: Teamsters Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer Tony Delorio, Rev. James Byrd (Lifesong Church), Stockton Councilwoman Christina Fugazi, Stockton Councilwoman Kim Warmsley, Congressional Candidate Harpreet Chima, AAA Insurance Sales Agent Angie Matthews Visuals: Workers and their allies holding signs, speeches to attendees Interviews: Available upon request

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

