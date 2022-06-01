REDEFINING THE LUXURY CROSSOVER THAT LAUNCHED A SEGMENT: THE ALL-NEW 2023 LEXUS RX

Four redesigned powertrains; three electrified

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface Multimedia System with available 14-inch touchscreen

Two new grades: Premium+ and F SPORT Performance with DIRECT4 All-Wheel Drive Technology

RX-first available Advanced Park

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus pioneered the luxury crossover segment with the launch of the first RX more than 20 years ago and never looked back. Today, Lexus redefined what the RX means to guests with the global reveal of the all-new RX at the Lexus New Product Showcase. And as the first luxury brand to offer a hybrid in the segment, it's only fitting that RX returns with a variety of electrified powertrains. The 2023 Lexus RX, the fifth generation for the Lexus core model, is completely redesigned from the wheels to the roof rails, featuring a new global platform, two all-new grades, available Digital Key, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface Multimedia System.

While pursuing a unique identity for 2023, the redesigned model maintains what makes an RX an RX: a comfortable, quiet in-cabin atmosphere, refined ride comfort, excellent grip and drive force control and confident driving enjoyment.

"Nothing exemplifies our commitment to the transformation we're making as a brand and Next Chapter for Lexus product more than the renewal of our best-selling vehicle – the RX," said Andrew Gilleland, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "We're breathing new life into the segment-leading RX with enhanced safety and technology, human-centered design and undeniable performance from a diverse mix of powertrains."

Bold, Alluring Design

The 2023 RX builds on the foundation of the iconic Lexus spindle design and evolves into a new, cohesive spindle body design. This sleek, dynamic design is symbolized by a sense of solid mass. Central to the new spindle body design are the carefully sculpted seamless grille and integrated headlamps that strengthen and evolve the signature design. The refined, low center of gravity is realized through a mature, grounded stance accented by 19-inch wheels with a dark gray machined finish and color-keyed overfenders. For those who want a more powerful look, 21-inch wheels are available in luxury color variations. From the side, the three-dimensional surface strongly flares from the rear door toward the tire to evoke powerful traction produced by the rear motor. From the back, the RX inherits the signature L-shaped light bar lamp with lenses that wrap around to the sides of the body to emphasize a wider, more powerful silhouette.

The 2023 RX will be offered in six grades: Standard, Premium, RX-first Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling and RX-first F SPORT Performance.

The 2023 RX will be offered in 10 exterior color options depending on grade: Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica and Grecian Water.

Inside, the RX follows an intentional, human-centered design with control surfaces tuned to enable a deeper and more intuitive connection to instill confidence and control in the driver – a key element in the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy. Opening the door with just a touch of the e-Latch system, the RX welcomes the driver with available multi-colored illumination accents, tasteful door trim options and an available panorama glass roof that evokes a relaxing, open space. Driver controls like the steering wheel switches, available head-up display (HUD), available navigation and audio have been designed in a functional, concise layout to minimize driver distraction. Lexus Interface and trials come standard on the RX and a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display is available.

The 2023 RX will be offered in six interior color options with four ornamentation styles depending on grade. Interior colors: Macadamia, Black, Birch, Palomino, Peppercorn and Rioja Red. Ornamentation styles: Black Cascade, Ash Bamboo, Black Open Pore and Dark Graphite Aluminum.

The GA-K Platform Difference

RX's new GA-K platform offers a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution. To be exact, the all-new RX is up to 198 pounds lighter than the outgoing generation, as a result of material optimization in the main framework components of the chassis and new global platform. Furthermore, by reducing weight and increasing rigidity, the key Lexus Driving Signature touches, ride comfort and quietness, become more refined. The new RX rides on a 2.36-inch longer wheelbase with a 2.36-inch shorter rear overhang, keeping the overall length of the vehicle the same as the previous generation. The rear section of the platform features an all-new multi-link suspension design, attached to a rigid high-torsion rear body frame that facilitates more consistent suspension input/travel during acceleration, deceleration and steering moments.

The GA-K platform also increases the front/rear couple distance, resulting in more legroom for rear passengers. RX guests will also enjoy increased cargo space and a lowered back door trim to decrease loading height.

A Powertrain for Everyone

The all-new RX will be offered in four new powertrain options to help meet the needs of varying guests, including a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) model. Supporting the larger Lexus Electrified vision, RX continues the brand's continued progress toward supporting the evolution, education and understanding that electrified vehicles can provide exhilarating performance. One mission RX will fulfill is its role as a global core model that helps contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society, while staying close to the increasingly diversified needs and lifestyles of guests.

The RX 350 (FWD/AWD) offers a responsive 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine for torque-filled, dynamic driving performance.

The RX 350h (AWD) fourth-generation large-capacity fuel-efficient hybrid system features a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.5L inline-4 engine.

The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid vehicle details for the U.S. market will be shared at a later time.

Next Level Performance: RX-first F SPORT Performance Grade

Building on more than 20 years of hybrid electric technology and experience, the RX 500h F SPORT Performance introduces a new hybrid electric system for the Lexus brand with a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, inverter and an electric motor, with an eAxle rear unit that integrates a high output electric motor, inverter and reduction gearbox. This configuration allows the electric motor to provide low-end torque that helps to provide improved performance and quick acceleration. The turbocharged engine produces high torque throughout its entire rev range, delivering powerful acceleration even at higher speeds.

The Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance utilizes the DIRECT4 drivetrain, our advanced methodology for controlling our highest technology all-wheel drive systems. DIRECT4 AWD supplies optimal power to the eAxles to provide maximum grip, traction and acceleration in all situations.

A first for the RX lineup, the RX 500h F SPORT Performance grade goes beyond the current generation F SPORT design package for a sportier, more performance-driven look and feel. The RX 500h features opposed six-piston brake calipers, mesh grille, front bumper and 21-inch aluminum wheels that exude a wide, confident stance and contribute to aerodynamic performance.

The interior includes a host of F SPORT accents like a perforated leather-trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters, suede-trimmed interior door trim, F SPORT scuff plate, leather trimmed interior, aluminum pedals and more.

Human-Centered Approach: Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

One of the hallmarks of RX's success is its dependable safety features. For 2023, the all-new Lexus RX includes Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which provides additional features offered with the available driver monitor system, including: Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Intersection Support and a new feature of Motorcycle Detection; All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with new Curve Speed Management (DRCC); Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA); and Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS). Available Advanced Park expands support for parallel parking. In addition to conventional back-up parking, forward-facing parking is now supported, enabling forward-facing/back-up exit.

The 2023 RX is expected to go on sale at the end of 2022.

2023 RX Preliminary Specifications

Powertrain RX 350 RX 350h RX 500h F SPORT

Performance Platform GA-K Engine 2.4LT Gas 2.5L HV 2.4L Turbo Hybrid Transmission 8 Speed A/T CVT 6 Speed A/T Drivetrain FWD/AWD AWD DIRECT4 AWD Horsepower 275 hp 246 hp 367 hp Torque 317 lbs.-ft 233 lbs.-ft 406 lbs.-ft Manuf. EST. MPG

(combined) 24 MPG 33 MPG 26 MPG 0-60 FWD 7.5s / AWD7.2s 7.4s 5.9s Overall length 192.5 in. 192.5 in. 192.5 in. Overall width 75.6 in. 75.6 in. 75.6 in. Overall height 67.3 in. 67.3 in. 67.3 in. Wheelbase 112.2 in. 112.2 in. 112.2 in. Tread (Fr/Rr) 64.96 in./65.55 in. 64.96 in./65.55 in. 64.96 in./65.55 in. Wheels 19-inch

21-inch available 19-inch

21-inch available 19-inch 21-inch available Tires 19"- 235/60

21"- 235/50 19"- 235/60

21"- 235/50 19" – 235/60 21" – 235/50

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

