Desty, the new digital bank of Banese, is powered by Technisys to support financial inclusion

The initiative is considered to be a pioneer among the state public banks of Brazil and aims to monitor market changes and help meet consumer needs to support financial inclusion in the country.

MIAMI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Banese Group introduces a new digital bank, Desty, to the Brazilian market. This launch was made possible with the support of Technisys , a strategic technology partner that provides a proven, next-gen digital banking platform. With this latest development, the Banese Group offers new financial products and services to a targeted market segment that does not have ready access to mainstream financial services.

Desty is designed to help Brazilian consumers within classes C and D, as well as small-medium business entrepreneurs - providing educational services that enable financial wellness, whether to manage the family budget, realize a retirement goal or boost business growth.

Among Brazil's five-state public banks, the Banese Group is the first to launch a digital bank in the market. Desty's digital DNA delivers a humanized and inclusive customer experience, while providing financial support to those who do not have easy access to traditional banks. "Our new digital platform expands financial inclusion. We are digital, but not impersonal, and we want to reflect this DNA of human warmth and inclusion with the new digital bank," says Jumara Mendonça, the Superintendent of Digital Business at Banese.

With more than 60 years of solid performance in the Sergipe market (the state of Brazil, located in the Northeast region), Banese has always sought to break traditional concepts and proactively meet market growth. Partnering with Technisys was important for building a robust, modular, scalable, and secure digital ecosystem.

Desty features a mobile-based platform - inspired by social networks and based on leading-edge iOS (Apple) and Android (Google) capabilities - to deliver a consistent and reliable mobile experience. The newly formed digital bank offers customers an intuitive, practical, easy-to-navigate, and secure digital experience. Banese currently serves more than 800,000 customers in Sergipe state and is expected to expand to other Brazilian states and expects to reach 5 million users within the next five years.

"The purpose of the new digital bank is to add, not replace, current Banese's services, supporting the bank's growth and geographic expansion. I believe that we will have a stronger institution that can create more job openings and income for the country," said Luciano Passo, the Director of Strategic Management and Technology at Banese.

Desty's project implementation started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regardless, the Banese Group and Technisys teams successfully managed an aggressive schedule, even as teams worked entirely remotely. In addition, during the project, it was necessary to work on new business requirements, such as the adaptation to regulatory demands and emergency credit programs due to the pandemic.

" Cyberbank - the banking platform implemented in Banese - is designed to align technology with the specific needs of each business line with agility and scalability. We are a cloud-native, API-centric platform with open banking capabilities, enabling financial institutions to develop robust, digital-first applications and services - in real-time - to meet ever-changing market needs," added German Pugliese-Bassi, Co-Founder and CMO of Technisys.

With Desty, the Banese Group is able to deliver tailored digital experiences, establishing itself as one of the most innovative government financial institutions in Brazil.

About Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two keyways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce, and by empowering them to offer meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. Technisys uses data-driven insights and integrate them with its unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product – in real time – to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor [offerings/products/] that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

About Banese

Banese is a publicly traded, mixed economy company controlled by the State of Sergipe, a catalyst for the economic growth of Sergipe society through the provision of banking services. They form the economic conglomerate with Sergipe Administradora de Cartão e Serviços S.A. (SEAC). Also, part of the brand are Banese Corretora e Administradora de Seguros, Instituto Banese de Seguridade Social (SERGUS), Caixa de Assistência dos Empregados do Banese (CASSE) and Instituto Banese, the latter responsible for managing socio-environmental responsibility and support for cultural events. It has a strong presence in retail with individuals and in financing the working capital of small and medium-sized companies. Total customers (current and savings accounts) reached a total of 821,478 in 2021, comprising 795,672 individual customers and 25,806 business customers. It is present in all 75 municipalities in Sergipe, with 63 branches, 54 of which are physical units (12 in the capital and 42 in the countryside), 09 service stations and 476 ATMs.

