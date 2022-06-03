Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan" or the "Company," formerly d/b/a Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment) announced that on May 31, 2022, it entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement"), which was originally entered into on January 26, 2021 and provides for approximately $263 million in a revolving senior secured credit facility. In connection with the Amendment, lenders under the Credit Agreement agreed to extend the maturity date of the commitments and loans under the facility to April 12, 2024.

About Mohegan

As of May 16, 2022, Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority operates under the name "Mohegan," a natural evolution for the brand.

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:
Carol K. Anderson
Chief Financial Officer
Mohegan
(860) 862-8000

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohegan-announces-credit-agreement-amendment-and-extension-301560583.html

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.