California Pizza Kitchen Announces Franchise Opening in India

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen, the creator of California-style pizza, announced the opening of a brand new franchise location in India. The opening marks another milestone in the brand's continued growth around the globe and nearly 50 international CPK restaurants. The opening also marks California Pizza Kitchen's re-entry into India and expansion of their global franchise footprint.

The deal will see the newest CPK location owned and operated by Sanjay Mahtani, co-founder and operator of JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading India-based international restaurant group with over fifteen years of success. CPK's new India location is at Seawoods Grand Central Mall, a prime locale based on the mall's heavy foot traffic and easy consumer access. The new California Pizza Kitchen location can be found at Seawoods Station Road, Seawoods West, Nerul East, Sector 40, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400706, India.

"The opening of California Pizza Kitchen in India further propels our California-Forward casual dining concept and makes getting a bite of California possible for more customers around the world," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations. "Our strong brand continues to work on an upward growth trajectory, and we are confident that this new location will help fuel our continued success."

The India franchise opening bolsters CPK's continued commitment to sustainable expansion and scalable success around the globe. Apart from India, other new international deals include locations set to open in Chile, Costa Rica, Alberta, Canada, and more. California Pizza Kitchen also launched a domestic franchise program in the United States in December of 2021 that is helping to further broaden CPK's franchise program and reach new markets domestically.

"California Pizza Kitchen's strong business model and international recognition made it a natural fit for our team," said Sanjay Mahtani, owner and operator of California Pizza Kitchen India. "We look forward to bringing the fresh taste of California to our customers nearly halfway around the world."

California Pizza Kitchen is currently seeking experiences, qualified multi-unit franchisees globally and in markets throughout the United States. Prospective franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $5 million, a minimum liquidity of $2 million and a commitment to open three-to-five restaurants during the first five years. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines, and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem delicious rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.

