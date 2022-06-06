Jobber's New Tipping and Referral Features Reward Home Service Pros For Their Great Work

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service management software, today announced the general availability of new features that make it easier for homeowners to reward their service pros directly with tips and support their businesses through referrals to friends and family. These features are designed to help service pros better meet increasing consumer expectations for seamless, technology-enabled service experiences.

"Building a reputation for excellent customer service doesn't happen overnight," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Businesses that use Jobber understand the importance of prioritizing the customer experience, and we want to make sure that their efforts don't go unrewarded. Jobber now helps keep your team motivated to prioritize customer service by being able to earn tips and helps you grow your business through customer referrals when you've delivered an excellent customer experience."

Tip collection on online payments

Jobber's tipping feature makes it easier for home service businesses to motivate high-performing team members in industries where it is customary to tip, such as residential cleaning, window cleaning, lawn care, and pool and spa servicing. Each business owner controls when to offer their customers the ability to add a tip. When enabled, the option to tip appears during the payment process when a homeowner pays their invoice online with Jobber Payments. Homeowners can choose a percent-based tip (10%, 15%, or 20%) or fill in a custom amount.

This feature also allows managers to identify strong performers by tracking which team members are receiving tips and for how much. When tipping has been presented as an option, nearly one in four (24%) of homeowners opt to provide a tip. In the past five months, Jobber has facilitated the collection of nearly $3M in tips for service pros.

"Taking payments with Jobber makes it very convenient for my customers because I can just send the invoice and the customer can pay it online," said Irene Zibin, owner of eSunshine Cleaning in Abbotsford, B.C. "My team loves the addition of the tip function, which has led to some pretty good tips—big tips."

Homeowner Referrals to Grow Your Business

The referrals feature allows homeowners to promote the good work of a home service business to friends and family. The 'refer a friend' prompt is displayed to homeowners in Jobber's online customer portal, encouraging them to share booking links via email, text, or social media. New leads show up in Jobber tagged with information on the client who referred them, so businesses can reward customers for their advocacy.

"People want to do business with those they trust," said Nick Tandeski, owner of Driveway Envy, serving the Twin Cities Metro area in M.N. "When clients refer us to other homeowners it dramatically increases our chance of winning that business and retaining them as a client. So far, everyone referred through Jobber has ended up doing business with us."

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/ .

