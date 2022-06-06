Medcura Appoints Surgical Medical Device Leader Jim Buck as New CEO

Experienced technology-driven innovator aims to position and accelerate the company's first-of-its-kind surgical technology platform

RIVERDALE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc. , a commercial-stage life science and medical device company, has appointed James (Jim) Buck as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A globally connected leader, Buck has been serving as Director at Medcura since 2018 and now fully steps into the CEO role with more than 25 years of highly relevant career experiences. From novel and ambitious start-ups to the world's largest healthcare companies, Buck has successfully developed and commercialized numerous innovative medical technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/Medcura) (PRNewswire)

"Jim is just the sort of proven powerhouse Medcura needs at this point in time to accelerate our first-of-its kind surgical technology platform," said Larry Tiffany, Medcura's current CEO. "Equipped with remarkable skillsets, fresh strategies and rich expertise, Jim is taking the helm at an exciting time, when our cutting-edge, easy-to-use and disruptively affordable hemostat is positioned to become a surgical standard. I have no doubt Jim will usher in a new phase of growth for our front-line company in ways that will benefit surgeons, patients, the military, and consumers alike." Tiffany exits his CEO post at Medcura after more than five years of building the Company from concept to initial commercialization and will continue full-time with the Company as Executive Director and Chairman.

Buck's track record of leading world-class teams with next-generation technologies includes transforming businesses for long-term success and profitability. With a background in optimizing products for several high impact device companies, Buck is confident he can successfully lead Medcura through its next rapid value creation stages with a keen focus on its lead surgical product and platform that are likely to include other notable and valuable product embodiments, applications and innovations.

"Medcura is a company on the move with a very bright future," said Buck. "Our proprietary biosurgical gel technology has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to reliably arrest difficult-to-control surgical bleeding with industry-best and disruptive economics in numerous challenging pre-clinical models. Our technology's inherent versatility permits platform expansions into highly differentiated product solutions, best illustrated in our new surgical and consumer product applications. I'm excited to guide Medcura through this next phase of rapid growth as we pivot to regulatory approvals for high-value implantable products and global commercialization."

Prior to taking on this role at Medcura, Buck served as the President and CEO of cancer imaging innovator ClearCut Medical. Prior to ClearCut, Buck was President and CEO of globally recognized heart valve therapy developer, Mardil Medical. Previously, he was also the VP of Marketing & Business Development at one of the biosurgical industry's most successful new technology companies, Closure Medical. There, Buck directed the product-mapping strategy and execution for a breakthrough surgical sealant and adhesive technology, acquired by global healthcare leader, Johnson & Johnson, for more than $370 million. He also served in multiple management and executive roles at cardiac medical device leader St. Jude Medical, Inc. for more than a decade after earning a master's degree in business from Northwestern University.

At Medcura, Buck will guide a growing team to bring needed solutions to the operating room and beyond. Together, Buck and Tiffany present a combined depth of commercial, financial and regulatory experience in growing and scaling businesses, R&D, as well as developing and manufacturing FDA-cleared medical devices. With such strengths, Medcura has seen recent success in launching its consumer products line , the accelerated scaling of its manufacturing processes and numerous continued clinical and preclinical demonstrations of safety and efficacy across its multiple verticals while validating surgical preclinical models.

About Medcura

Medcura is a commercial-stage life science and medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, military, and consumer applications. The company combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with proprietary chemistry to address large and unmet market needs. Medcura's mission is to continue the development and commercialization of a broad range of game-changing hemostatic and wound treatment products, including its breakthrough military device, LifeFoam™ which is leading the expansion of Medcura's technology platform into internal use. For more information about Medcura, visit medcurainc.com.

Media Contact:

Nisha Patel, 864-384-2403

Inspire Agency on behalf of Medcura

npatel@inspire-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medcura, Inc.