Micro Focus Announces New SaaS Capabilities for Network Operations Management (NOM)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced the availability of the latest version of its comprehensive Network Operations Management (NOM) solution for enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and government agencies. Micro Focus NOM 2022.05 has several new features and capabilities, including an offering that provides powerful troubleshooting, dashboards and reporting capabilities of the OPTIC Data Lake with the ease of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based delivery.

The latest release also includes updates to the Performance Troubleshooting module, which has technology that is exclusive to Micro Focus NOM.

"Micro Focus is committed to delivering SaaS-based solutions across our products," said Travis Greene, Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing. "The latest release of NOM exemplifies that effort with a convenient SaaS-based reporting solution for flexible and interactive troubleshooting, metric reporting and Business Value Dashboards that deliver network data with a business lens – allowing network managers to correlate network performance with broader IT service level agreements and overall business goals."

The innovative Performance Troubleshooting module is built on a high-performance HTML-5 user interface and enables the identification of what went wrong by comparing data on what has changed. This module uses diagnostic data from network devices to identify slowdowns on the network due to configuration changes with the added context of performance metrics. Performance Troubleshooting's new features include grouping, enhanced scheduling and export, as well as the addition of multiple objects for a selected metric. Operations Bridge customers receive the added benefit of cross-domain reporting capabilities when sharing an OPTIC Data Lake deployment with NOM.

A recent report by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) lauded NOM for its new capabilities. Per Shamus McGillicuddy, EMA's VP of Research for Network Management, "The Micro Focus NOM solution is a long-standing industry leader in network management and was included in the leadership segment in our recent Network Performance Monitoring analysis. The addition of NOM Reporting – SaaS is a great example of Micro Focus flexing to meet the new demands of a dynamic industry and allowing Network Operations Management customers to gain new capabilities without the hassle of new infrastructure deployment."

Micro Focus NOM customers can take advantage of these new capabilities in the NOM 2022.05 release through Micro Focus' streamlined integration process with existing versions of released software.

Detailed information about Micro Focus NOM 2022.05 is available at microfocus.com/nom or by contacting Ask-NOM@microfocus.com.

In addition to Micro Focus NOM 2022.05, the company released updated versions of Network Node Manager i and Network Automation.

