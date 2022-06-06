MUUS Climate Partners Adds Veteran Investment Manager and Sustainable Transportation Expert Logan Grizzel as Partner

Climate Investment Team Expands Senior Leadership with the Addition of New Partner

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUUS Climate Partners, a climate-focused investment firm, today announced the addition of Logan Grizzel as Partner. The former partner and CTO of Blackhorn Ventures will co-lead MUUS Climate Partners' deal execution and portfolio company support.

(PRNewswire)

"Climate investing has become one of the greatest business opportunities of this generation, and perhaps the most important lever for decarbonizing the atmosphere before it is too late. Logan's extensive background in renewable technologies, in addition to his ability to develop and foster long-term relationships will aid MUUS' expansion efforts across the globe," said Michael Sonnenfeldt, Chairman, MUUS Climate Partners. "Logan's expertise as both a fund manager and in sustainable market solutions will properly position us to find deals where small amounts of capital can unlock massive opportunities to scale impactful solutions.''

Prior to joining MUUS Climate Partners, Grizzel worked on vehicle electrification at Toyota for most of his 10 years there, plus three years focused on transportation and energy efficiency at Navigant, before moving to Blackhorn Ventures, where he invested in opportunities that improved resource efficiency in the built environment, transportation, and energy sectors. While there he helped grow the team from one to three funds and more than 60 portfolio companies.

"Logan has been a trusted collaborator for years, and we've always been impressed by his ability to connect the dots between technology and markets, through the lens of climate impact," said Ben Wolkon, Managing Partner, MUUS Climate Partners. "His impressive track record stems from deep expertise in the sectors most relevant to us, and he's one of the rare investors that can add significant value to portfolio companies."

Grizzel will be based out of Boulder, Colorado. MUUS Climate Partners is headquartered in New York.

"I'm incredibly grateful to join MUUS Climate Partners. I have known the partners and founder for years, and they have successfully built an exceptional organization that delivers superior returns. I look forward to working alongside a world-class team positioned for significant growth and long-term success," said Grizzel.

About MUUS Climate Partners:

MUUS Climate Partners emerged on January 1st 2022 out of MUUS & Company, the private holding company of serial entrepreneur Michael Sonnenfeldt. Prior to the establishment of MUUS Climate Partners, MUUS & Company was increasingly focused over recent decades on climate-related investments, and built a climate-focused investment portfolio of 25 companies, constituting MUUS Convergence Fund I which was internally funded and led by Ben Wolkon since 2016. With the launch this year of MUUS Convergence Fund II, MUUS Climate Partners emerged with Sonnenfeldt, Wolkon, and now Grizzel as partners, joined by Kavita Patel, Tani Brown and Laura di Bonaventura as key professionals in the firm. MUUS Climate Partners is currently in the process of raising Fund II, a venture fund focused on the convergence of advanced technology and climate solutions that have the potential to scale rapidly enough to impact decarbonization in the coming years.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MUUS Climate Partners