Auer Growth Fund Featured in Investor's Business Daily®

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auer Growth Fund's 2022 performance was featured in a recent article by Paul Katzeff of Investor's Business Daily, who described it as "one of the fortunate few mutual funds that's making its way" in this year's stock market.

Never straying from its investing strategy, the Fund selects stocks of companies whose quarterly year-over-year profit growth is 25% with quarterly year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20%; stock must also have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 12 times earnings. It's this disciplined approach, according to IBD, which has led to investing in stocks that "climbed to dizzying heights" in 2022 so far.

SBAuer was established in 2008 when, after twenty years of investing with the strategy, father and son team Bryan and Bob Auer converted their portfolio into a retail mutual fund—the Auer Growth Fund. Currently, lead manager Bob Auer and managers Eric McKenzie and Auer's brother Paul oversee the Fund's investment picks. Any stock that doesn't meet the firm's demanding criteria on a quarterly basis is removed from the portfolio, plus a stock is sold if it doubles in value.

The Auer Growth Fund usually consists of 100 or more stocks, typically half small-cap, with the other half equal parts of mid-cap and large-cap. The total growth expense ratio is 2.57% as of 3/30/2021; please see sbauerfunds.com/performance for standardized performance.

"We are very much a small-cap deep value fund," Auer told IBD.

About SB Auer, LLC:

SB Auer, LLC, is an SEC-registered, registered investment advisor with $28.4 million AUM as of 3/31/2022.

All of its assets are in the Auer Growth Fund, with the sole objective being capital appreciation. Visit sbauerfunds.com for information.

Disclosures:

The thoughts and opinions expressed in the linked Investor's Business Daily article are solely those of the author. The discussion is designed to provide a reader with an understanding of how the Fund's investment adviser manages the Fund's portfolio. This information should not be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and is not intended to serve as impartial investment or fiduciary advice.

Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than what is stated. Investment return and principal value will vary with market conditions so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For current to most recent month-end performance, please visit sbauerfunds.com/performance or call us at 888-711-2837. The Fund imposes a 1% redemption fee on proceeds redeemed or exchanged within 7 days of purchase. The performance illustrated does not include the effect of the redemption charge. If it did, performance would have been lower.

The S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized unmanaged index of equity prices and is representative of a broader market and range of securities than is found in the Fund's portfolio. The Index returns do not reflect the deduction of expenses, which have been deducted from the Fund's returns. The Index return assumes reinvestment of all distributions and does not reflect the deduction of taxes and fees.

Top 10 Holdings of the Auer Growth Fund as of 3/31/2022:

MOS The Mosaic Company 4.46% FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. 3.94% EQT EQT Corporation 3.63% CLR Continental Resources, Inc. 3.53% WIRE Encore Wire Corporation 3.28% NUE Nucor Corporation 3.13% CEIX Consol Energy, Inc. 3.07% AAWW Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings 3.02% S21CHN Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. 2.99% CTRA Coterra Energy, Inc. 2.97%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) was added to the Auer Growth Fund on 4/15/22 as 1.08% of its holdings. Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered investment advice.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained by calling 888-711-2837. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Auer Growth Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA.

14913708-UFD 05/02/2022

