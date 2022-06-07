Bonsai partners with Swiss Wealthtech, 3rd-eyes analytics

Empowering Financial Professionals to deliver hyper-personalized advice through managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet and offering opportunities for sustainable investing

BOULDER, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bonsai announced a partnership with 3rd-eyes analytics, an innovative Swiss Wealthtech company focused on realistic wealth planning. The 3rd-eyes analytics' engine will power MyBonsai to hyper-personalize wealth planning and enable financial advisors to significantly enhance value to clients with a scenario-based asset/liability management methodology. The solution will also allow advisors to leverage sustainable investing in all stages of the advisory process. 3rd-eyes analytics is a highly respected and established organization in Europe, and this partnership with Bonsai will be a disruptive force with respect to wealth planning in the United States.

Bonsai empowers RIAs and hybrid advisors with innovative solutions and technology needed to manage the entirety of a client's balance sheet, a model only historically available to institutional and ultra-high net worth investors.

3rd-eyes analytics offers a cutting-edge asset liability methodology that provides holistic and customized optimization that consistently seeks to improve outcomes for clients.

"Bonsai's relentless pursuit to recast the future of financial advice led us to the perfect technology partner that shares the same asset-liability management philosophy", said Robert DeChellis, Bonsai Founder & CEO. "Our partnership with 3rd-eyes analytics allows us to offer financial professionals a unique approach to deliver determined outcomes for clients, which provides unprecedented value" he continues.

Through MyBonsai, financial professionals are now able to conduct an asset-liability conversation with their clients. "It is mathematically impossible to accurately construct a financial plan without complete purview of a client's entire balance sheet", explained Robert DeChellis.

"We couldn't be more pleased to introduce our innovative methodology to financial professionals in the United States through Bonsai," said Stephanie Feigt, Co-Founder and CEO of 3rd-eyes analytics. "We are in complete alignment with Bonsai's asset-liability approach to planning and believe our collective visions make this an ideal partnership", she continues.

The relationship was conceptualized by leveraging the deep subject matter expertise of both Convergency Partners and Acclinate. The Convergency team members are co-founding partners of Bonsai with DeChellis and play an active role in advising on strategic direction. "Technology plays a pivotal role in the evolution of both the advisor and client experience and the combination of these two companies is a real game-changer", said Dave Schrohe, a Partner at Convergency.

"We are excited to bring these two like-minded firms together to create this valuable solution for the US wealth management industry", said Martin Coughlan of Acclinate, who introduced 3rd-eyes analytics to Convergency and Bonsai.

About Bonsai

Bonsai was the brainchild of financial services industry executive, Robert DeChellis, who has over 30 years of leadership experience in top-tier asset and risk management companies. Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice. The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree. Bonsai creates value through its three business units: the Bonsai Exchange, Bonsai Advisors and Bonsai Consulting. These units provide financial professionals and financial services firms with the solutions, tools and consulting needed to deliver clients the holistic advice they demand.

For more information, please visit Bonsai at https://mybonsai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About 3rd-eyes analytics

3rd-eyes analytics is an award-winning Swiss Wealthtech company that was founded in 2015 by Stephanie Feigt and Rodrigo Amandi. 3rd-eyes analytics offers a cutting-edge asset liability management methodology that includes all unique aspects of assets, liabilities, cashflows, goals and market conditions. To achieve clients' specific goals in any market environment, they have created a holistic and bespoke optimization that consistently improves the situation and outcomes for clients. The company has recently received support from the Swiss Federal Office for Environment for their innovations in the context of Sustainable Investing.

For more information, please visit 3rd-eyes analytics https://3rd-eyes.com/en/ and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Convergency Partners

Convergency Partners is a growth advisory firm providing strategic and practical advice and execution to firms engaged in asset management, wealth management and fintech/wealthtech. Our partners bring deep complementary operating expertise and leverage our wide-reaching networks to deliver maximum value to our clients. Clients include asset managers seeking transformational distribution channels, technology firms looking to accelerate growth through enterprise deployment, and financial sponsors committing capital to drive the evolution of these industries. Our belief is that the convergence of asset management, wealth management, and technology is underway and our business is in helping clients adapt and take advantage of these changes.

For more information, please visit Convergency Partners https://convergency-partners.com/ and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Acclinate, LLC

Acclinate was established by Martin Coughlan, CFA, CAIA in 2019. Acclinate believes that the asset and wealth management industries are entering a period of exponential change and delivers actionable insights and solutions to those firms seeking to take advantage of the technological innovation occurring across the portfolio management, distribution, and back-office functions. As part of its business, Acclinate sources, qualifies, invests in, and helps scale fintech business in N. America and Europe.

For more information, please visit Acclinate https://acclinateinv.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

