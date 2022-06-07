DOBOT Launches Collaborative Robot CR3L at Automate 2022 in Detroit with the Increased Max Reach by 11.5%

Opens the door to vast opportunities for diverse applications of intelligent collaborative robots in light industry

DETROIT, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOBOT, one of the world-leading manufacturers of intelligent robots, has announced the product launch of the CR3L Collaborative Robot. DOBOT will present a rich collection of robots at the Automate Show 2022, held from June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit, with the "Creating Robot Automation of the Future" theme.

DOBOT CR3L (PRNewswire)

The DOBOT CR3L is an ultra-long cobot with a reach of 1700 mm, being increased by 11.5% in comparison to the previous version of the DOBOT CR Series, e.g. CR10, which had the max reach of 1525 mm. The robotic body of the CR3L enables performing in small spaces, perfect for applications requiring extended reach for robots, such as loading and unloading, sorting, and wide-range inspection of small parts in consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

Along with the DOBOT CR3L robotic arm, there are six different versions of the DOBOT CR Collaborative Robot Series products with diverse payload types: 3kg, 5kg, 7kg, 10kg, 12kg, and 16kg. The DOBOT CR Series robots provide affordable automated solutions for rich industrial sets that cover a wide range of scenarios, such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, food, garment, hardware, plastic, and chemical, operating in loading and unloading, handling, gluing, testing, screwing and packaging applications.

DOBOT will showcase the CR Collaborative Robot Series at the Automate Show 2022. At the DOBOT booth, visitors will enjoy the high-efficient performance of the CR5 and its rich choice of applications, including screwdriving and the safe use of DOBOT SafeSkin. It is designed with pre-collision sensing technology to ensure high production efficiency and provide the collaborative robots with human-machine cooperation safety solutions, such as non-contact proximity perception and collision prevention. At the same time, it is an excellent opportunity to capture the interaction of the CR10 cobot in palletizing, the M1 Pro SCARA collaborative robot in loading & unloading, and the MG400 desktop robot in gluing and SIM card feeding.

Visitors will easily find DOBOT at Booth 1649.

DOBOT's booth at Automate 2022 (PRNewswire)

About DOBOT

Founded in 2015 in China, DOBOT is a world-leading intelligent robotic arm provider for manufacturing, commerce, engineering, and higher education, etc.. DOBOT values innovations with over 686 patents. Today, DOBOT's products are exported to more than 100 countries with a cumulative shipment of 55,000 units.

