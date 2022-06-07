Nu Skin Enterprises to Discuss Company Strategy and Opportunities at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced President and CEO Ryan Napierski and Chief Financial Officer Mark Lawrence will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. They will participate in a fireside chat to discuss the company's Nu Vision 2025 strategy as well as opportunities and trends in the beauty and wellness space.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 3:35 p.m. ET. Those wishing to access the event can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Tuesday, June 23, 2022.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

