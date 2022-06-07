Pioneering Precision Medicine: Introducing Kognitic PMx

Leading AI - based clinical intelligence company Kognitic innovates the precision medicine landscape through the release of PMx, a unique platform that delivers comprehensive and actionable data intelligence insights.

SOMERSET, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognitic ushers in the future of precision oncology with PMx, a powerful, fully-automated, and user-intuitive platform that delivers comprehensive and actionable data intelligence and insights for biomarker-driven oncology clinical trials.

Precision medicine shapes the future of patient care as one of the leading approaches for disease treatment and prevention, in the field of oncology. Speed and accuracy are critical for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as they conduct genetic studies, develop precision therapies, and design clinical trials to continue to advance public health.

PMx is at the forefront of this new frontier, providing a complete, dynamic view of oncology clinical trial data from worldwide registries as such data is released, annotated with sophisticated machine learning algorithms, and presented through easily customizable visuals.

Trusted by the world's largest and most successful healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, PMx is a turnkey solution that empowers data-guided decisions and accelerates product development. With biomarker-driven trend analytics and strategy delivered in real-time, companies can quickly and accurately uncover untapped spaces and patient segments for drug development, screening technology, companion diagnostics, and lines of therapy. Companies can leverage complete, competitive intelligence from PMx to optimize their precision medicine pipeline, innovating the clinical trials of tomorrow.

About Kognitic

Kognitic is a data intelligence and strategy company based in Morristown, New Jersey. As innovators of AI, Kognitic revolutionizes the healthcare market through the delivery of the most advanced data intelligence solutions for the world's largest and most successful pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, using machine learning to derive insights into the competitive landscape, optimize site selection, recruitment strategy, and clinical trial design.

