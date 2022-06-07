Quaker Houghton to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Global Materials Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President, Andy Tometich, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Shane Hostetter, will be presenting at Deutsche Bank's 13th Annual Global Materials Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. EDT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be available on our website at investors.quakerhoughton.com.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton