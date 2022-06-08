Canon USA to Showcase AMLOS Collaboration Technology It is Developing at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas

AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) System is being designed to help redefine how we see, engage and interact in hybrid environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to invite customers and show attendees to experience the AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) System at the InfoComm 2022 Exhibit Hall that's open June 8-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canon will be orchestrating demonstrations of the technology being developed1,scheduling one-on-one appointments with potential business partners and customers, and displaying designs of the creative process from when the AMLOS solution was used to help people collaborate in connection with creating an animated short film with HITRECORD, the company that runs an online community for creative collaboration. The animated short film has been submitted for several film festivals.

The AMLOS solution is a single (camera), and simple and seamless hybrid work solution being designed to enable in-person meeting participants to guide the focus of a single camera2 using simple hand gestures and share digitally enhanced, high-resolution images from the room with remote collaborators.3Remote users can access the AMLOS meeting through a web browser from a link sent by the in room presenter, and can personalize their view , focusing on the speaker or the whiteboard, a screen or a prop in the room that the in room presenter is highlighting – creating a useful and engaging experience.3,4

"We are so excited to be attending InfoComm 2022 and welcome attendees to visit our booth to learn about the AMLOS System being developed and the many ways it can help to bridge the gap for hybrid work, remote learning, and creative communities," said Kohei Maeda, advisor, marketing, Business Information Communication Group (BICG), Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Collaboration has taken on an entirely new meaning as a result of the pandemic. AMLOS is being developed with the goal of keeping colleagues and team members connected in a different way in hybrid environments, and to help alleviate some pain points that can come with working remotely in an interactive group setting."

"As the advertising agency that's helping Canon launch AMLOS, we've gotten to know the technology inside and out. We understand what a game changer it is, especially in our industry where we're constantly collaborating on ideas, with coworkers and clients all over the world," said Andrés Ordóñez, chief creative officer, FCB Chicago.

Further amplifying Canon's message around connecting remote work environments through the AMLOS System, Kohei Maeda will be participating in a panel session at InfoComm 2022 titled, "The Trend Forecast - Conferencing & Collaboration," scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Technology Innovation Stage (West Hall, Booth W2247).

Attendees can find the Canon booth in the North Hall N1362 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) Solution Availability

Canon is excited to announce a projected introductory pricing for the AMLOS software of $150 monthly subscription fee per room5. Each customer will also need to purchase one of the following Canon PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras per room: a CR-N300 for longer zoom range or a CR-N500 for a wider angle of view and better low light performance.2,5 Service and support and additional third party fees may apply.4,5

Canon is currently scheduled to make the AMLOS software available in third quarter 2022.1,5 For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com/amlos.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

