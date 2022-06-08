Finch for Text® Now Includes French, German, Dutch and Spanish Language Support

State of the Art NLP Applied to Four In-Demand Languages

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch Computing, developers of the innovative, real-time natural language processing solution Finch for Text®, today announced that it has added support for French, German, Dutch and Spanish languages to the product, with Chinese, Arabic and Russian coming soon.

"We know our customers across government and business want support for these high-priority languages," Finch Computing Chief Technology Officer Scott Lightner said. "Applying our proprietary natural language processing approach and our entity knowledgebases, we can now offer a robust set of capabilities to them across these four new languages – and we couldn't be more excited about that."

Finch for Text® operates on multiple types of unstructured text, in multiple languages, and gives users the ability to glean real-time insights from their informational assets. It works on enterprise-scale volumes of text, and its capabilities include entity extraction, enrichment and disambiguation, and text summarization.

To perform these capabilities, and to do it across multiple languages, Finch for Text ® requires significant computing resources. The company uses Amazon EC2 Inf1 instances in its PyTorch NLP, translation, and entity disambiguation models. This allows us to support additional languages at an attractive price and performance, something that's critical for our financial services, data aggregator and public sector customers.

"Partnering with Amazon and using these high-powered compute instances delivers the speed and fidelity we depend on and that our customers need," Lightner continued. "Running our models on these instances delivers really powerful performance for our customers and their missions."

For more information about Finch for Text and to request a free demo account, please visit text.finchcomputing.com.

