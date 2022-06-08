Higher Ed CRM Leader Element451 Announces Conversations Module Enhancements To Help Personalize Enrollment and Engagement Communication

Updates remove engagement barriers allowing seamless communication with students delivered directly via chat and text

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversational marketing has emerged as a top inbound marketing strategy for companies everywhere. According to recent findings, 71% of consumers expect companies to communicate with them in real time. Element451, an AI-powered student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, today announced its updated Conversations module, an all-in-one shared inbox of email, SMS, and chat box communication, which makes it easy for college admission teams to create and send personalized communication through the Element451 platform directly to students.

(PRNewsfoto/Element451) (PRNewswire)

For college admission teams looking to enhance relationships with prospective students, Element451's enhanced Conversations module is now making it possible for higher education institutions to get ahead of the curve and integrate the industry standard marketing tactics that today's students have come to expect from their favorite digital streaming companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify.

The Element451 chat box is embeddable on any school webpage and removes barriers to engagement by allowing for anonymous chats and providing ice breaker questions, keeping students in the driver's seat of the admissions process. In fact, recent findings suggest that chatbots and embedded messengers can reduce customer service costs by 30%, a welcome statistics for higher education institutions that have already suffered from a dwindling workforce.

Element451's automatic association and full-view student profiles helps staff know who they are communicating with, and a shared inbox ensures quick responses and communication can be transitioned from SMS to email at the click of a button.

To supercharge the adoption and value of Element's new Conversations module, Element451 is also now delivering Texting and Insights capabilities on an unlimited basis. Unlimited texting allows staff to connect one-on-one with students in a format they have come to expect, at no additional cost. Unlimited insights mean admission and engagement departments have complete access to a vast collection of insights, reports, and analytics helping them make sense of student interactions to enhance recruitment efforts.

"We're thrilled to bring Conversation upgrades to our new and existing users," says Ardis Kadiu, CEO and founder of Element451. "Our aim is to connect students and institutions through the power of technology. With these new enhancements, colleges can now market and interact with students just like their favorite brands, ensuring meaningful communication, a smoother process for staff, and a personalized experience for students."

For more information, please visit Element451.

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Media Contact:

Nicole Loring

Zer0 to 5ive

(617) 834-2190

nicole@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Element451