JRW Realty Closes $16 Million Transaction on Schnucks in Loves Park, Illinois

PASADENA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a nationwide commercial brokerage focused on vetting and sourcing net-leased properties for its institutional buyers, announced it has facilitated the closing of a 142,627-square-foot Schnucks grocery store priced at $16,133,800 in the Rockford, Ill., suburb of Loves Park.

"We are always on the lookout for properties that meet our buyers' criteria." - Melinda Marston , JRW Realty president

The sourcing and closing on behalf of JRW Realty's client was facilitated by real estate advisor Carol Vena under the guidance of Melinda Marston, JRW Realty's president of single-tenant net lease. Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller.

Marston said the property fit the requirements of the firm's institutional buyers, who are actively looking to expand their portfolios with net-leased properties occupied by necessity-based tenants with BBB- or higher investment-grade credit or private tenants with equivalent financial strength.

"We are glad to have been able to source and facilitate the closing of this property on behalf of our client," Marston said. "Our clients are able to close quickly when we bring them grocery-anchored shopping centers and single-tenant net-leased properties backed by necessity-based creditworthy tenants."

Marston said JRW Realty's streamlined processes allow for rapid and effective completion of net lease transactions.

"As the economic environment changes, it is important to find partners dedicated to sourcing the right deals," Marston said. "We are always on the lookout for properties that meet our buyers' criteria. Due to our buyers having a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, they are able to swiftly deploy their capital and close in as little as 28 days from contract."

