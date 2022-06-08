Timex Transforms Single Use Plastic Into a Durable Watch with Introduction of New Waterbury Ocean Collection

Upcycled Ocean-Bound Plastic Meets Legendary Timex Design and Craftsmanship

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, the #1 selling watch brand in the United States*, is thrilled to announce today the launch of its Waterbury Ocean collection, an upcycled watch made of ocean-bound plastic to tackle pollution. The innovative collection honors the Timex brand's rich legacy of design and legendary durability and takes a purposeful step toward a more sustainable future for all with the usage of Swiss-made #tide® ocean material, furthering the brand's commitment to tackling important issues such as pollution in our ocean ecosystem.

"For generations, Timex has continued to innovate, designing quality watches that are made to last," says Silvio Leonardi, Sr. Vice President of Timex. "The Waterbury Ocean collection is the latest example of our commitment to offering reliable products that not only uphold our legacy, but also look toward a more sustainable future ahead."

Through partnership with #tide, an award-winning organization that works to prevent new plastics from entering the ocean, the bracelet, case and dial of the Waterbury Ocean collection is made using ocean material. Plastic is first collected by fishermen from the coastlines, which is then sorted, cleaned, shredded and recrafted in a Swiss facility using carbon-neutral transports and solar power, where it is then upcycled. Timepieces from this collection, through #tide, commit to reducing consumption of fossil fuels, creating employment for local communities, specifically fishermen, as well as improving the underwater habitat through its cleanup efforts.

The Waterbury Ocean collection comes in five colorways: gray/gunmetal, navy, gray/rose gold, blue and pink; and includes the following key features:

Case, Bracelet and Dial Made from #tide Upcycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

30m Water Resistant

Available in 2 case sizes: 42mm Case, 20mm Lug and 37mm Case, 18mm Lug

Retailing for $99, the Waterbury Ocean collection will be available for purchase starting today on Timex.com and select retail stores globally. To view/download assets for the collection and campaign, please click HERE . For more about the collection please visit Timex.com/Waterbury Ocean.

