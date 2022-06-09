ARQQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ("Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARQQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of: (i) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ARQQ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP