DigiCert Acquires DNS Made Easy, Extending its Leadership in Digital Trust with Enterprise-Grade Managed DNS Services

LEHI, Utah, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., a leading global provider of Digital Trust, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. ("Crosspoint") and TA Associates ("TA"), today announced that it has acquired DNS Made Easy, a global provider of enterprise-grade managed Domain Name System (DNS) services, as well as affiliated brands, including Constellix. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DigiCert is the world’s leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recogniz (PRNewswire)

"The integration of DigiCert and DNS Made Easy adds value to customers," said Greg Clark, Managing Partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners and Chairman of DigiCert's Board of Directors. "In addition to providing excellent DNS services, this combination enhances the security of certificate validation and enables the automation of future validations, paving the way for automated certificate lifecycle management. This strategic acquisition showcases our commitment, in partnership with Clearlake, TA and the DigiCert tecyam, to drive growth and expand DigiCert's product offering."

The acquisition of DNS Made Easy expands DigiCert's digital trust portfolio to include managed DNS services with one of the fastest DNS response times and global availability. It also enables DigiCert and its reseller partners to offer customers a seamless approach to certificate lifecycle management, including more efficient domain control validation, an integrated DNS and certificate experience, and simplified DNS configuration.

"DNS management is essential for digital business, and adding DNS Made Easy and its best-in-class solutions is further solidifying DigiCert's role as the defining company in digital trust," said Deepika Chauhan, Executive Vice President at DigiCert. "The combination of core web services — enhanced DNS management and DigiCert's industry-leading certificate lifecycle management — provides a compelling solution to better service our customers and simplify certificate renewal."

DNS Made Easy has experienced strong double-digit growth over the past few years by providing authoritative managed DNS services that are simpler, faster and more reliable on a global scale than other providers. The company's offerings include high-performance response time, a proven record of five 9's availability for more than a decade, internet traffic optimization, enterprise network monitoring as well as other advanced DNS and CDN management features. DNS Made Easy solutions are powered by a network that handles more than 38 billion resolutions per day and services leading digital brands such as Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and Under Armour.

"DNS Made Easy is thrilled to join forces with DigiCert," said DNS Made Easy CEO Steven Job. "We have established a strong global network with industry-leading uptime, reliability and web load times. We're excited about the scale of DigiCert's operations — including its vast partner network — to help more companies of all sizes, including the world's leading brands, experience a solution that improves their web operations and security."

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P.

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

