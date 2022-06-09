Industry Leader Amy LaFrance Joins Integrum Worldwide as SVP of Client Development

LaFrance's expertise building award-winning marketing programs at Fortune 500 companies and agencies positions her with all the assets needed to build a first-in class account team across Integrum's collective of marketing agencies.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Worldwide , the Apollo Capital Corp and M2B Growth Enterprises backed collective, today announced that marketing leader Amy LaFrance has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Client Development. LaFrance adds to an exceptional leadership team that supports Integrum's two agencies Storia and Chalk and will be responsible for driving all client development and services across Integrum's growing collective of agencies.

LaFrance teams up with Integrum Worldwide after an extensive career working at some of the top brands and marketing agencies in the world. Prior to Integrum, LaFrance worked at Omnicom's GMR Marketing, leading award-winning experiential programming for Cigna, Seagram's Escapes, Micron and AEP. LaFrance also developed numerous experiential campaigns for Verizon Wireless, Johnson & Johnson and American Express during her tenures at Civic Entertainment Group and Momentum Worldwide.

Prior to agency life, LaFrance worked on some of the biggest traditional marketing teams in the world at positions with Johnson & Johnson, The Coca-Cola Company, Revlon and ConAgra Foods.

"I am passionate about building strategy-led teams that motivate and inspire clients. Joining the Integrum collective allows me to build off this interest to create integrated programs that can be communicated through multiple mediums," says LaFrance.

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best in class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

