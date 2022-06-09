It's here, GEEKOM MiniAir 11: Your Everyday Mini PC.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM has continued to develop and expand the Mini PC product line since the release of the Mini IT8, and the MiniAir 11 is now available as a member of the new MiniAir series. Let's take a look at it.

The title is self-explanatory. For everyone, the MiniAir 11 is a must-have, everyday Mini PC. It combines reliable performance, extensive connectivity, great flexibility, and more features into an incredibly small form factor, giving you everything you need right at your fingertips.

What are the key features

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed and ready to use right out of the box.

Ultra-slim, space-saving design with dimensions of only 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm.

11th Gen Intel® Celeron® CPU ensures smooth, stable computer and processing power.

For sharp visuals and more efficiency, Intel® UHD graphics power two 4K screens.

Fast performance is backed by up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 memory support.

Your mass storage needs are met by M.2 SSD storage with expansion up to 1TB.

Multiple ports for connecting various devices; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity.

Low-power, low-noise, and energy-efficient design.

Day-to-day solutions

Computers are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. I think everyone will love a PC with good solutions to meet our daily computing needs. MiniAir 11 seems like a great choice.

It is simple and flexible to deploy, with a thin, simplified overall design and many mounting choices. Using the included VESA mount, this Mini PC can be mounted on the back of a monitor, TV, or embedded inside furniture, a sales rack. For steady performance, its system features a quad-core Intel® Celeron® processor, up to 32 GB dual-channel memory, and up to ITB M.2 SSD storage. Quality and flexibility are included, as well as support for dual 4K displays, HDMI and Mini DisplayPort connectors, and several USB ports.

Overall, the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is a budget-friendly PC with daily solutions for home media, small and medium business applications, kiosks, collaboration and streaming, digital signage, and more. Streamline daily tasks like web browsing, spreadsheet editing, streaming, and light gaming with this tiny PC. Create, learn, and excel; stay connected with friends and family around the world. Experience dependable, secure performance for the modern workplace; connect and collaborate from any location. What a fantastic PC to have!

Pricing and availability

GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Pricing will range from $239 to $279

It is available to order on Jun 8, 2022 on GEEKOMPC.COM

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM was founded in 2003. Over 18 painstaking years, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products. We have always been committed to offering powerful, portable, popular Mini PCs and laptops and providing flexible and diversified support to people in different scenarios. We have also set up strategic partnerships with well-known global brands, including Intel and Kingston. With us, more people will learn, work, play, and do more efficiently and easily.

