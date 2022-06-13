Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Brings Together Patients, Families, Clinicians, Researchers, and Industry Partners to Discuss Treatment and Management of LGS

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, 2022, the LGS Foundation kicks off its 8th International Family & Professional Conference at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The 3-day hybrid Conference brings together more than 350 LGS family members and epilepsy professionals from around the world to better understand the causes, treatments, and management of LGS.

Every two years, the LGS Foundation organizes this meeting to bring together patient families, clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry, and patient advocacy representatives to share their knowledge and experience and to learn about new and exciting developments in LGS research and care. "We are excited for the opportunity to host our 8th conference event," said Natalie Gilmore, President of the LGS Foundation and mom to a 21-year-old daughter who has LGS. "We are so looking forward to bringing our entire community together to learn the latest and work together towards new treatments and the cures for LGS."

Renowned experts in the field of LGS will present treatment options, clinical care, clinical trials, research, and more. In addition, sessions on broader topics will also be offered including daily care, advocacy, resources, and more. "We are excited to have more than 40 expert speakers joining us at our conference," said Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation and mom to a 29-year-old daughter with LGS. "It is crucial to bring the best and brightest minds together so we can improve the lives of those living with LGS and find those cures!"

LGS is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy that begins in early life and leads to frequent seizures, significant brain damage, and lifelong dependence on others for their care. Approximately 1 million children and adults worldwide have LGS, and most suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Current LGS treatment options do not help most with LGS and the syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family.

To learn more about the event, become a supporter, or register, visit our website at lgsfoundation.org/lgs-conference .

About the LGS Foundation

The LGS Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. Since its inception in 2008, the LGS Foundation has grown its family community to more than 7,000 global members and funded over $1 million in research and over $100,000 in patient assistance. For more information, visit LGSFoundation.org.

