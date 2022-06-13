The Spirit Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to 44 Non-Profit Organizations in 2022

Twenty South Florida charitable organizations receiving support

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation announces it has pledged $1 million to a total of 44 non-profit organizations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean for 2022. The donations fuel the Foundation's commitment to supporting its three key pillars: children and families, service members, and the environment.

"The Spirit Charitable Foundation believes change starts by giving back. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work, and it's so moving to be able to make a meaningful impact on so many great organizations across our network," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines.

The Foundation has committed more than $1 million in monetary donations in total this year toward the 43 organizations listed below.

Organization City/Region Mandy's Farm Albuquerque Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City Atlantic City Freedom Ball Atlanta Mano Amiga Bogota, Colombia Global Gardens Boise Luke's Wings Baltimore Black Girls Break Bread Chicago Earth Force Denver Kids Kicking Cancer Detroit Houston Children's Charity Houston Jamaica Reggae Girlz Foundation Kingston, Jamaica Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas Face Forward International Los Angeles Coalition for Asian American Children and Families La Guardia Sachamama Lima, Peru Green Up Orlando Orlando Alpha Omega Veterans Services Memphis California Coastal Cleanup Oakland – San Francisco Foundation Pour la Protection de la Biodiversite Marine Port-au-Prince, Haiti Urban Roots Reno Our Little Roses San Pedro Sula – Tegucigalpa, Honduras The Nature Conservancy San Jose, Costa Rica Children Incorporated San Jose, Costa Rica Salt Lake City Fisher House Salt Lake City Adrienne Arsht Center South Florida Big Dog Ranch Rescue South Florida Boys and Girls Club of Broward County South Florida Broward Center for Performing Arts South Florida Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center South Florida Children's Aid Club South Florida Community Foundation of Broward South Florida Daisy Village South Florida Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida South Florida Honor Flight of South Florida South Florida Humane Society of Broward County South Florida Jack and Jill Children's Center South Florida Nova Southeastern Art Museum South Florida PACE Center for Girls South Florida The First Tee of Broward South Florida Women in Distress South Florida YMCA of South Florida South Florida Dania Beach Patch South Florida Urban League of Broward County South Florida Fútbol con Corazón USA South Florida

Donations are made through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations. The Foundation sends a heartfelt thanks to NexGen Aero, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney and all other sponsors of this year's The Spirit Open golf event in March 2022 who helped make these commitments a reality. Click here for more information about the Spirit Charitable Foundation.

