Ashland Place Announces Financing of Airbus A319-100 with Aviator Capital Management

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, and Aviator Capital Management, LLC ("Aviator Capital Management"), an alternative asset manager and commercial aircraft leasing company, today announced the successful financing of an Airbus A319-100. The aircraft is currently on lease to American Airlines.

"We are pleased to close another transaction that represents our continued commitment to creating mutually beneficial financing arrangements with outstanding lessors," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We are excited about the partnership with the Aviator team and proud to be their partner in this transaction."

"Jennifer has a long history of success in the aerospace sector," said David Reiter, Senior Vice President of Aviator Capital Management. "We are excited to be partnering with her and her team as we continue to expand our current portfolio of approximately 100 aircraft and engines leased to airlines throughout the world."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place while Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP served as legal counsel for Aviator Capital Management in this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Aviator Capital Management, LLC

Aviator Capital Management, LLC and Aviator Capital Aircraft Managers, LLC (collectively, "Aviator") are an alternative asset manager and a commercial aircraft leasing company, respectively, with offices in Miami, Florida and Dublin, Ireland. Aviator invests in used commercial aircraft and engines under operating leases to airlines and operators in developed and emerging markets. Currently, Aviator manages five private equity funds. Additional information can be found at: www.aviatorcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Ashland Place

Steve Bruce / Keely Gispan

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / kgispan@ascadvisors.com

+1 (203) 992-1230

Aviator Capital Management

Michael Fitzgibbons

mfitzgibbons@aviatorcapital.com

+1 (305) 340-7975

