CapIntel Raises $11.0M USD Series A To Expand Wealth Management Sales Platform, Launching in US Market

CapIntel Announces Partnership with Leading US-Based Asset Management Firm, The Pacific Financial Group

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapIntel , a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow and fund analysis for financial advisors, announced $11.0M USD in Series A financing led by New York-based FinTech Collective , with an additional participation from Fengate Asset Management on behalf of its investor, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC).

CapIntel Logo (PRNewswire)

Since launching its platform in 2019, CapIntel experienced nearly 800 percent revenue growth in 2021, following a 640 percent growth in 2020. The team plans to hire at least 150 new team members over the next two years, focused on building out the sales and product teams after the recent expansion into the US market.

"The wealth management industry continues to benefit from technology to enhance client experiences, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation," said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. "This round of funding will further fuel a steady and sustainable growth for CapIntel and help us fulfill our ultimate mission to build wealth for all. Our partnership with TPFG is another market proof point that not only demonstrates the value of our product, but points to a larger trend of financial firms seeking tools to help advisors thrive in a digital world."

CapIntel's solution solves two fundamental challenges for advisors. The first is the necessity for advisors to focus on engaging and presenting investment solutions to clients, in addition to financial planning. Advisors' ability to efficiently and transparently communicate recommendations to clients has become increasingly critical to building trust. The second challenge is the often-tedious preparation of investment proposals. Proposals that are easy to build, easy to understand, and easy to talk about can lead to better outcomes for advisors and clients alike. CapIntel is used by more than 10,000 advisors serving more than two million households, including three of the top five Big Banks in Canada.

CapIntel is already experiencing strong growth in the US market. Its most recent partnership with The Pacific Financial Group's (TPFG) will enable the US-based asset management firm to build enhanced investment proposals for advisors, adding to its extensive suite of tech partnerships. CapIntel's sales platform and proposals are designed to improve analysis and presentation for financial advisors and asset managers, as only the first step on their path to deliver holistic financial services at the point of purchase.

"As advised assets under management have more than doubled in the past decade – crossing the $100 trillion mark in 2020 – the advisor community is regaining its momentum," said Brooks Gibbins, Managing Partner at FinTech Collective. "In an increasingly complex market backdrop of persistent volatility and expansive investment optionality, we are entering a golden era of enhancing digital tools that advisors can leverage across their client experiences."

"CapIntel has quickly become a vital partner in our continued digital transformation", adds Matt Hamilton, President of TPFG. "The platform delivers a powerful, customized client proposal and investment analytics tool which enhances the advisor-client relationship by bringing clarity to the investments they have through The Pacific Financial Group inside their 401k brokerage window. As one of their first US-based clients, we really appreciate their collaborative spirit and focus on meeting our specific requirements."

The platform's traction to date can be attributed to the world-class founding team driving CapIntel's growth and building out high performing teams. Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Crnkovic, joined CapIntel with more than 10 years of sales leadership experience as Head of North America Financial Services at Slack, Head of North America Banking Sales at Plaid, and Sales Leader of U.S. Enterprise Banking at Salesforce. His sales leadership was recently recognized by SAAS North , Canada's leading SaaS conference.

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Max Moreau, brings more than 13 years of full-stack development experience to CapIntel, where he has built a strategy focused on customer feedback as the foundation of CapIntel's product and engineering work. He has grown CapIntel's DevOps team to more than 16 employees with an average of 9 years of experience, which has enabled the rapid expansion of CapIntel's platform to innovate and continue to lead the market in its space.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and help families meet their financial goals. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With more than 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About FinTech Collective

FinTech Collective is a global venture capital firm backing entrepreneurs who are rewiring the way money moves through the world. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, the firm has deep experience investing across capital markets, wealth management, banking, lending, payments, insurance, and DeFi. The managing partners of FinTech Collective met in their mid-20's and helped build, scale, and successfully exit four fintech businesses.

Backed by some of the world's leading institutional investors, FinTech Collective manages more than $750m in regulatory assets and has invested in 79 portfolio companies. Notable investments include Anyfin (Stockholm), Axoni (NYC), Centrifuge (Berlin), Flutterwave (Lagos), IMMO Capital (London), Minu (Mexico City), MoneyLion (NYC), NYDIG (NYC), Ocrolus (NYC), Quovo (NYC, acquired by Plaid), Rainbow Wallet (NYC), UMA, Vestwell (NYC) and Willa (Stockholm / LA).

We publish a weekly newsletter, delivered every Saturday, which provides a tightly edited rundown of global fintech news, along with a bit of our original analysis (available at fintech.io/newsletter ).

About Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a dynamic wealth management innovator that focuses on the group retirement space and was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Strategy PLUS is the firm's flagship investment platform that offers a unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans. The firm also offers Separately Managed Accounts, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. TPFG technology affiliate RiskPro®, is an innovative risk profiling and portfolio construction system providing "always-on" risk monitoring for all TPFG model portfolios.

