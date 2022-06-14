Couchbase Capella Selected by Global Gaming Leader Nexon to Build Games Faster with Greater Developer Agility

Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon , a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021.

Using Capella, Nexon dramatically improved data management and replication across geographies. This allowed the company to get new markets up and running within 20 minutes as they rolled out across Asia, Europe and North America. Additionally, its developers experienced faster query speed, improved uptime and operational efficiency. Couchbase Capella's high availability and distributed memory-first architecture resulted in a consistent performance experience for players as game adoption grew.

"This will be our biggest year for new game launches in Nexon's history," said Jae Beom Cho, director of Game Infrastructure at Nexon. "One of our top priorities is delivering amazing gaming experiences to users. Harnessing the power of the cloud through Capella allowed us to deploy applications in multiple regions in parallel quickly and seamlessly. We're thrilled to be working closely with Couchbase as we embark on our exciting next phase of growth."

Capella is a fully managed DBaaS that offloads database management, reduces costs and delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications. It's unique real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price-performance ROI keeps improving as users scale. This means that Capella is uniquely suited to handle game virality and scale with user demand.

The mobile gaming market, expected to surpass $153 billion by 2027 , has been experiencing unprecedented popularity and growth. In line with this trend, Nexon's newly launched game, Blue Archive, has earned a game sales ranking of fourth on Google Play and eighth on the Apple App Store.

Stuart Fisher, Couchbase regional vice president of Asia Pacific, said, "We are honored Nexon chose Capella to launch the highly anticipated Blue Archive game. Easy to develop, manage and scale, our DBaaS has the flexibility to support a variety of use cases, with gaming being a key industry. We look forward to continuing our work with Nexon to deliver premium story and gameplay experiences for users."

