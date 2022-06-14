Hollister Incorporated Awarded AscenDrive Contract for Ostomy Products with Premier, Inc.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device company has been awarded an AscenDrive contract with Premier, Inc. AscenDrive is Premier's new program designed to drive commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high quality products and services.

The new agreement will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to access the full portfolio of the Hollister Ostomy products, including its CeraPlus™ skin barriers* infused with ceramide, which are intended to protect the skin against dryness and maintain good peristomal skin health.

"We are thrilled to be awarded Premier's new AscenDrive multi-year contract for our ostomy products. The new program will help us better serve Premier's membership through a more coordinated purchasing decision and standardized process," said Casey Haan, Hollister Incorporated Managing Director, United States. "Aligning with Premier and its commitment to patient care will also help us deliver on Our Mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for the people who use our products and services."

Hollister is one of two suppliers awarded and will be effective July 1, 2022. Premier is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations.

In addition to the product portfolio, Hollister Incorporated offers a transition service to support ostomy and catheter patients throughout the continuum of care.

"Hollister Secure Start℠ services provides a lifetime of personalized support and condition specific education to people who use our products and services, to help them adjust to the physical and lifestyle changes they're navigating. Our consumer service advisors serve as product experts that are dedicated to helping patients with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to get back to living their life, their way," said Jayme Schuler, Hollister Incorporated Director of Secure Start services.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. (JDS Inc.), a 100-year-old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc., to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com.

*CeraPlus products contain the Remois technology of Alcare Co., LTD

Hollister, the Hollister logo, CeraPlus and Secure Start are trademarks of Hollister Incorporated.

All other trademarks and copyright are the property of their respective owners.

