Project will leverage consulting and advisory strategy accelerator to modernize airport facilities

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to provide asset management consulting and professional services to develop a strategy for the operations, maintenance, modernization and future growth of physical assets throughout its 4,700-acre campus.

Jacobs Contract to Improve Operations at World’s Busiest Airport in Atlanta (PRNewswire)

Under this contract, Jacobs will assess the Department of Aviation's current asset management program; develop strategies, processes and asset management plans; assess the condition of facilities; and provide support and training for enterprise asset management systems.

"Our decades-long partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has given us a deep understanding of our client, its operations and vision for the future," said Jacobs Executive Vice President and President of People & Places Solutions Patrick Hill. "We'll consult with ATL to develop a strategic asset management program that supports their vision and delivers on our commitment to provide custom strategic solutions that leverage our deep domain knowledge."

Jacobs' consulting team will integrate program elements into a comprehensive asset management program to bring measurable improvements in operational performance, sustainability, risk mitigation resiliency, investment planning and total cost of ownership.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

