YOUSICIAN LAUNCHES THREE BEGINNER-FRIENDLY COURSES INVITING FANS TO LEARN TO PLAY ALONGSIDE THE MULTI-GRAMMY AWARD WINNING BAND

Yousician's Patented AI Technology Provides Real Time Feedback as Players Try to Master Riffs, Solos, and Their Favorite Metallica Tunes Including "Enter Sandman" and "The Unforgiven"

NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your guitar for a once-in-a-lifetime jam session with one of the most beloved bands of all time: METALLICA. Yousician, the world's leading platform to learn and play music, is launching Metallica x Yousician, a brand new collaboration with Metallica featuring three beginner-friendly courses. Metallica x Yousician delivers an exclusive music learning experience in which guitarists learn to play the Metallica songs they love with the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. With exclusive tips from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Metallica fans can discover how to play their favorite riffs, dive into rhythm and leads, and get behind-the-scenes stories about the band's musical journey. Yousician's patented AI technology provides players with real-time feedback as they learn Metallica classics from Nothing Else Matters and One to The Unforgiven and Welcome Home (Sanitarium) –a total of ten lessons, all utilizing the band's original master tracks. Fans can access the first course beginning today, with the other courses rolling out in the coming weeks, by signing up for Yousician here

Metallica x Yousician courses (PRNewswire)

Hadley Spanier, Head of Artist Partnerships at Yousician said, "The Metallica x Yousician courses get guitar players up close and personal with the master musicians they idolize. Players will have the opportunity to learn how to play like Metallica straight from Metallica! The unique course pairs unmatched access to the band with Yousician's AI technology so that guitarists-in-training not only get to learn from the masters, but also get the feedback they need to improve. Players will feel like they are part of the band, playing alongside their idols as they try to master some of the greatest guitar-driven songs of all time."

The one-of-a-kind Metallica x Yousician courses will provide fans with the chance to feel like they are members of their favorite band, as well as exclusive access to the bandmates creative process and influences. The three courses for guitar focus on riffs, lead, and rhythm, and allow players to learn directly from James and Kirk. All-new videos with the band created exclusively for the course will provide tips and tricks to guide guitarists in learning everything from the secrets of downpicking with James to awesome lead licks, to discovering the real way to play those killer riffs they've listened to on repeat for years.

From there, players can take these insights and put them to use, learning and playing side-to-side with the band through the custom-made, AI-infused interactive lessons created utilizing the band's original masters of ten of their greatest hits -- Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, One, Fade to Black, Welcome Home (Sanitarium), The Unforgiven, Battery, Mama Said, Master of Puppets, and For Whom the Bell Tolls. As players learn to master these mega rock anthems and riffs, the patented AI technology on Yousician's platform will provide real-time feedback on their performance so that they can continue to build up to their rockstar best.

Beyond giving fans the opportunity to level up their playing alongside the band, the Metallica courses will also feature interviews with all four bandmates—James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo—that takes fans into their creative process, practicing techniques, pre-show rituals and what life is really like being part of this amazing band.

Metallica x Yousician is the latest Yousician course created in partnership with celebrity musicians. Past courses have featured globally renowned artists Jason Mraz and Juanes in partnership with Duolingo.

Yousician's proprietary audio recognition AI technology and engaging interactive learning techniques has helped the platform quickly become the leading music learning platform. The breakthrough in digital music learning has helped Yousician catapult to more than 20 million active monthly users and attract major investors including Amazon's Alexa Fund, Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Trivago co-founder Rolf Schromgens, and MPL Ventures.

Visit Yousician to learn more or subscribe.

About Yousician :

Yousician is the world's leading platform for learning and playing music, driven by the belief that the more people play music, the better this world will be. With a combined 20 million monthly users, the platform's groundbreaking products, Yousician and GuitarTuna , are the leaders in their field.

Yousician has revolutionized how people learn and play music with innovative technology that gives players real-time feedback. It offers interactive learning for guitar, bass, ukulele, piano and singing with lessons, exercises and songs.

GuitarTuna is the #1 instrument tuner in the world, providing the fastest, easiest, and most accurate tuning anytime, anywhere. Users can discover 100+ tunings across 15 instruments, including chromatic and custom options. And GuitarTuna's new Play feature introduces "Smart Scroll" AI technology that makes it the tune-and-play choice app for guitarists everywhere.

Yousician and GuitarTuna are available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. The Yousician platform can be used on any phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. GuitarTuna is available on any mobile or tablet devices.

Metallica x Yousician (PRNewswire)

