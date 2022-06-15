Bestow Named to the 2022 CB Insights Insurtech 50 List of Most Innovative Insurtech Startups

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading life insurance technology company Bestow has been named to CB Insights ' inaugural Insurtech 50 , a showcase of the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

Bestow's platform and enterprise tech solutions power 100% digital life insurance products and buying experiences.

Bestow is transforming the 400-year-old life insurance industry through modern technology solutions that make coverage accessible to millions of underserved families. Companies of every size — from startups to public companies — leverage Bestow's software to offer life insurance and improve efficiency and profitability by managing the business online. Bestow's platform and enterprise tech solutions power 100% digital life insurance products and buying experiences, transforming the industry for all stakeholders, including customers, financial advisors, and B2B partners.

"We are honored to make CB Insights' inaugural Insurtech 50 list among other leading startups," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and Co-founder of Bestow. "Today's life insurance landscape remains difficult to navigate, for various reasons, for the millions of people who need it most. That's why at Bestow, we're challenging the convention that life insurance must be complicated by building near-frictionless, innovative solutions that unlock new markets and drive profitable growth for our partners."

Using the CB Insights platform , the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

The 2022 Insurtech 50 cohort has raised over $11B from approximately 400 disclosed investors, across 215 equity deals, since 2017 (as of 6/10/22). In 2021 alone, companies from this cohort raised over $5.5B across 55 deals.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Together, they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

