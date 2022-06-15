European Inventor Award 2022: MIT professor Donald Sadoway among finalists - U.S. public invited to vote for their favourite inventor

MUNICH, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemist and MIT professor Donald Sadoway has been nominated for the European Inventor Award 2022 for inventing batteries that have the potential to revolutionize clean energy storage at scale, thereby helping to move away from fossil fuels.

European Inventor Award 2022 Finalist MIT Professor Donald Sadoway with his liquid metal battery for storing renewable energy (PRNewswire)

Sadoway's liquid metal batteries overcome several drawbacks of lithium-ion batteries mostly used today: they are fire-proof, made from locally sourced raw materials, and without precious metals. Furthermore, his liquid metal batteries retain 99% of their original capacity over 5.000 charging cycles.

The winners of the European Patent Office's annual innovation prize will be revealed on 21 June 2022 at 6am EST. The ceremony will be broadcast live at inventoraward.org.

The U.S. public is invited to vote for their favourite inventor from among this year's 13 finalists to win the Popular Prize at popular-prize.epo.org. The Popular Prize will be awarded to the inventor who receives the most votes from the public.

The European Inventor Award is one of Europe's most prestigious innovation prizes. Launched by the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the award honours solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our times. The finalists and winners are selected by an independent jury comprising former Award finalists. Together, they examine the proposals for their contribution towards technical progress, social and sustainable development and economic prosperity. The EPO will confer the Award in four categories (Industry, Research, SMEs and Non-EPO countries), as well as announcing a Lifetime achievement award at a virtual ceremony on 21 June. In addition, the public selects a Popular Prize winner from the 13 finalists by voting on the EPO website in the run-up to the ceremony. Voting is open until 21 June 2022.

