Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on June 15, 2022, at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, 400, 3rd Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta. A total of 10,960,199 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 32.79% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

The votes in respect of the election of directors are as follows:





Votes by Ballot Nominee Result of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld/Against Patrick A. Blott Elected 5,714,395 (89.29 %) 685,467 (10.71 %) Philippe Frappier Elected 5,729,357 (89.52 %) 670,505 (10.48 %) John (Jack) Hild Elected 5,745,261 (89.77 %) 654,601 (10.23 %) Jordan Tongalson Elected 5,743,511 (89.74 %) 656,351 (10.26 %)

More information about the results of the Meeting can be found in the Company's report on the voting results, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

