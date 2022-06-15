JET LINX HOSTS ESTEEMED KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AT ITS ANNUAL SAFETY SUMMIT

Sixth Annual All-Team Event Convenes with Over 550 Employees



OMAHA, Neb., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused private jet management and Jet Card company in the world, yesterday completed its sixth consecutive annual Safety Summit, as more than 550 team members came together nationwide as part of the Company's steadfast dedication to continually enhancing its core operating mandate, safety. In 2017, Jet Linx was the first air carrier in the United States to voluntarily ground its fleet of over 100 aircraft and cease retail flight operations for a full business day, enabling team members throughout the country to assemble for the examination and improvement of safety practices and standards at the Company and for the aviation industry at large.

The daylong Safety Summit is conducted by the Company's executive leadership, as well as key authorities and experts in the industry, to assess and advance all safety and related procedures and protocols, standards and practices. The sixth annual summit was presented under the theme of "Forward Together," with an agenda that encompassed a yearly safety performance review, presentations on emergency preparedness, fatigue and mental health, and featured keynote presentations from renowned aviation and safety professionals.

"Inviting every team member into a company-wide discussion around safety practices is the best way to ensure a healthy and dynamic safety culture – everyone is involved and plays a part. Implementing new safety initiatives that result from the topics explored and the ideas shared by our team members is invaluable," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "At the close of each annual Safety Summit, we sign an updated safety pledge, turning our new initiatives into required practices, and affirming our commitment to advancing safety excellence within our organization and our industry as a whole."

Keynote speakers included Darren Ellisor, a Southwest Airlines Captain, and Mark R. Rosekind, Ph.D., an accomplished and passionate safety professional with more than 30 years of aviation experience. Captain Ellisor, a former U.S. Air Force pilot with more than 11,000 hours of flight time, was also a member of the April 18, 2018, crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 who safely landed the aircraft following an engine incident and explosive cabin decompression. He was joined by the flight attendants from Flight 1380, who also shared their unique perspectives on the event, as well as how to best care for passengers while managing an onboard emergency.

"Jet Linx has shown extreme dedication to flight safety with the Safety Summit and the pausing of all revenue operations," said Captain Ellisor. "When I was in the Air Force, we would occasionally shut down operations for a full day to discuss safety, but I've never seen it done in the commercial aviation world. Myself and my crew were happy to pass along lessons learned about Crew Resource Management, communication and teamwork while handling unprecedented safety events."

Dr. Rosekind, who previously served on the National Transportation Safety Board as on-scene board member for seven major transportation accidents, offered the second keynote address of the Summit. Dr. Rosekind, an internationally recognized expert on human fatigue, is credited with leading innovative research that has earned awards from the organizations such as NASA and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Sleep Foundation.

"Every aviation professional needs to be alert and at peak performance to ensure safe operations. By using their annual Safety Summit to address the science of sleep, the circadian clock and the management of human fatigue, Jet Linx continues to cement its commitment to a robust Safety Management System (SMS) and safety culture," said Dr. Rosekind.

The Company's ongoing efforts to bolster safety in all aspects of operations earned Jet Linx selection as the first operator worldwide to receive ARGUS's (Aviation Research Group United States) new Platinum Elite safety ranking in 2021, the aviation industry's first continuous monitoring evaluation system. Jet Linx had previously held the ARGUS Platinum rating since 2007, and received renewal of their accreditation as a WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator for the fourth consecutive cycle in 2020. The Company has also earned recurring accreditation from IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations) since 2015 at the highest level of Stage 3, designating that an organization's SMS has become fully engrained in company culture.

"If safety and our Safety Management System are at the forefront of our decisions and our communications, we will continue to offer the best private jet travel experience in the industry. The Safety Summit also serves as an opportunity to recommit to always doing the right thing, which is engrained in our organization's cultural identity," said RD Johnson, Jet Linx Director of Safety.

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

