Chubb Appoints Suresh Krishnan Chief Operating Officer of the Company's Third-Party Administrator, ESIS; Lauren Gillette Named Head of North America Accident & Health

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has further strengthened its third-party administrator, ESIS®, a Chubb Company, and its North America Accident & Health businesses with two leadership appointments. Effective immediately, Suresh Krishnan has been named Chief Operating Officer of ESIS, and Lauren Gillette has been named Executive Vice President, Head of North America Accident & Health.

"We are committed to providing world-class client and relationship management in an ever-changing environment," said Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts. "Part of that commitment centers on making sure we have the right leaders in the right place to meet our clients' needs. We benefit enormously from having well-respected leaders like Suresh and Lauren within our organization who can be appointed to help us ensure we continue to provide comprehensive solutions and superior service to our distribution partners and clients."

Mr. Krishnan most recently served as Head of North America Accident & Health and in his new role will report to Jim Shevlin, who was recently named Division President of ESIS. Mr. Krishnan's responsibilities as ESIS COO include developing and implementing a range of strategies related to claims execution for the business, including overseeing the performance of technology, handling of workers compensation, auto, general liability and specialty claims, legal, compliance, operations, process improvement and product development.

"Suresh has served in a variety of leadership roles around the globe throughout his tenure at Chubb and has a very good understanding of our business and clients' needs," said Mr. Shevlin. "That background positions him well to further support ESIS and help ensure the business continues to align with the needs and expectations of our clients' unique risk management needs, while achieving superior results. I look forward to working with Suresh to deliver ESIS's premiere brand."

Ms. Gillette was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Chubb's North America Accident & Health Division. In her new role, Ms. Gillette will serve as head of the business and look to further grow this critical market segment, which offers accident and health insurance to businesses, educational institutions, affinity groups and leisure travelers. She will report to Matt Merna.

Mr. Krishnan joined the company, then named ACE, in 1999 and has held a variety of executive-level positions. Previously, he served as Head of Chubb European Group's Major Accounts Division, where he led the development of business strategies and metrics ensuring clients and brokers fully benefited from Chubb's risk and underwriting expertise. He has also held senior roles in the company's international general insurance operations, Overseas General Insurance, including leading strategy for multinational and large accounts, and leading and managing the Global Client Executive Practice. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Richmond School of Law.

Ms. Gillette joined the company in 2009 as a professional associate. She previously served as E&O Product Leader and has close to a decade of production and field management experience in both the errors and omissions (E&O) and cyber product lines. Throughout her career at Chubb, she has held a variety of leadership positions, including heading the Midwest region's underwriting team, overseeing the Western region for E&O and cyber, as well as managing the company's real estate E&O portfolio. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Miami University and holds a CPCU designation.

ESIS, Inc. provides claim and risk management services to a wide variety of commercial clients. Our innovative best-in-class approach to program design, integration, and achievement of results aligns with the needs and expectations of our clients' unique risk management needs. With more than 70 years of experience and offerings in both the U.S. and globally, ESIS provides one of the industry's broadest selections of risk management solutions covering both pre- and post-loss services.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

