CROWN ROYAL CONTINUES TO CHAMPION THE RODEO COMMUNITY AT THE BILL PICKETT INVITATIONAL RODEO IN CELEBRATION OF JUNETEENTH

Crown Royal, the Official Whisky Sponsor of Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, Raises a Glass to the Iconic Cowboy Community

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Juneteenth, Crown Royal is toasting to the people that keep our communities thriving as the Official Whisky Sponsor of Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. For generations the Cowboy lifestyle and their rodeo icons have impacted our country's culture and Crown Royal is proud to amplify those voices and their important place in our history with this new partnership.

Crown Royal Rider Tory Johnson (PRNewswire)

To honor the incredible cowboys and cowgirls of Texas, Crown Royal will be hosting a grand procession of all Black riders including - Crown Royal Rider and Professional Steer Wrestler, Tory Johnson, equestrian, horsewoman, and activist, Brianna Noble, award-winning Steer Wrestler, Denard Hunt, and Compton Cowboys' solo cowgirl, Keiara Wade - through the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in advance of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on June 18th, symbolic of the herd, the right hand men and women, community leaders, and family, that unify our communities

"We're proud to open our new partnership with Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo with a procession through the Stockyards, honoring the thriving cowboy and cowgirl community and the beautiful lifestyle that continues to pave the way for future generations of cowboys and cowgirls," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "We're excited to continue to support the Black rodeo community and Crown Royal Rider, Tory Johnson, as we celebrate Western culture and toast to Juneteenth."

The procession lands at the doors of Cowtown Coliseum within the stockyards, which will house a photographic journey of the Black cowboy and cowgirl and celebrates the fashion and lifestyle of the rich community through time. Images and artifacts sourced by Texas native and mixed media visual artist, Tramaine Townsend, and the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum were included to amplify and honor the cowboys and their important place in our country's history.

"I am excited to celebrate Juneteenth in partnership with Crown Royal as we raise a glass to the cowboy community," Jim Austin, Founder of the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum, shares. "The grand procession and photo installation give people a full perspective of how Black cowboys shaped our country and continue to impact our nation."

As champions of African American culture, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum strives to provide a full historical perspective of the people and activities that built the unique culture of the American West. In support of their efforts, Crown Royal, through the Crown Royal Generosity Fund,* will be donating $25,000 to the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum in Fort Worth.

"As we celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, Crown Royal has been such an amazing partner in joining our mission of uplifting the Black cowboys and cowgirls who have impacted the culture in and out of Fort Worth," shares Margo Wade-LaDrew, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo National Development & Marketing Director, "And we look forward to the inaugural procession this Juneteenth weekend through the streets of the stockyards."

In honor of the storytellers, historians, photographers, and more that preserve and share the iconic cowboy culture, Crown Royal will announce Ms. Opal Lee as one of the first Royal Rider award recipients for her commitment and efforts in making Juneteenth a national holiday.

Join Crown Royal and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo for a Juneteenth toast with your 21+ cowboy crew.

*The Crown Royal Generosity Fund is a corporate advised fund administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. The donation to the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum is part of a $1,000,000 commitment by Crown Royal to support local and national charities over the course of approximately one (1) calendar year.

Crown Royal Rider Tory Johnson toasts to the rodeo community in celebration of Juneteenth with Crown Royal Deluxe (PRNewswire)

